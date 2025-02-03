ADIFF Black History Month Film Series: Celebrating History With an Afrocentric Lens from February 26-March 2, 2025

Black History Month: Feb. 28 - Mar 2 San Juan Hill: Manhattan’s Lost Neighborhood

ADIFF is proud to announce its Black History Month film series, a series that celebrates Black history with an Afrocentric lens from February 28 - March 2

This year's program goes beyond the familiar, presenting a multifaceted view of the Black experience and highlighting the enduring impact of historical events on contemporary life.” — ADIFF New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ) is proud to announce its Black History Month film series, a powerful and thought-provoking lineup that celebrates Black history with an Afrocentric lens. Running from February 28th to March 2nd at 408 Zankel, Teachers College, Columbia University , this series offers a unique opportunity to engage with vital stories and perspectives often marginalized in mainstream narratives.This year's program goes beyond the familiar, presenting a multifaceted view of the Black experience and highlighting the enduring impact of historical events on contemporary life. The selected films weave together narratives from Africa, Europe, and the Americas, revealing the interconnectedness of the life of Black people in the world.Highlights and Key Themes:• Confronting the Legacy of Colonialism: The series opens with "Boma-Tervuren, The Journey (Le Voyage)," a harrowing yet crucial film that confronts the dark legacy of European colonialism, documenting the 1897 "human zoo" in Brussels. This powerful film is one of the films in a series dedicated to historical truth-telling and the journey towards healing. "Yafa, Forgiveness" further explores this theme by examining the complex relationship between Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe in a contemporary setting. The film follows Demba, an African seeking asylum in Paris, and Lucien, a Caribbean-born policeman. Their encounter on the Quai de l'Oise becomes a microcosm of post-colonial power dynamics, social and economic disparities, and the search for understanding across cultural divides. Both films prompt to reflection on the enduring impact of colonialism on individual lives and societal structures.• Reclaiming Narratives and Celebrating Contributions: The program celebrates Black contributions to global culture, often overlooked or erased. "Gurumbe: Afro-Andalusian Memories" uncovers the African influence on Spanish culture, particularly Flamenco, while "Zora Neale Hurston: Jump at the Sun" offers a vibrant portrait of the literary icon who championed Black folklore and culture. "Keepers of the Flame" sheds light on the critical role of Black women in the fight for suffrage, exposing the racism within the early women's rights movement and highlighting the importance of intersectional feminism.• The Ongoing Fight for Justice: The series powerfully addresses the continued struggle for racial justice in America. "Fighting For Respect: African Americans in WWI" highlights the bravery of Black soldiers who faced discrimination at home despite getting recognition for their bravery abroad. The Oscar-nominated documentary "Attica" provides a searing account of the 1971 Attica Prison uprising, exposing the brutal realities of the American prison system and the fight for prisoner rights. The "Fighting White Supremacy: The African American Experience" program, featuring "Keepers of the Flame," "Chisholm '72: Unbought & Unbossed," and "Judging Juries," brings to the forefront the fight against systemic racism, from Shirley Chisholm's groundbreaking political campaign to the persistent racial biases within the justice system. These films collectively showcase the many ways in which African Americans have fought and continue to fight white supremacy in America.• Resilience and the Power of Music: "Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me" celebrates Pendergrass's extraordinary talent and his profound impact on the Philadelphia Sound, while also acknowledging the challenges he faced after a life-altering accident. Teddy Pendergrass and the Philadelphia Sound had a significant impact on the landscape of American music, particularly R&B and soul, during the 1970s. The film is not just the biography of a music legend but also a story of resilience and triumph over adversity.• Remembering Lost Communities: "San Juan Hill: Manhattan’s Lost Neighborhood" serves as a poignant reminder of the vibrant communities displaced by urban renewal – in this case to make place to Lincoln Center in Manhattan -, a story that resonates with the displacement faced by many marginalized groups throughout history.The ADIFF Black History Month film series is more than a retrospective. By illuminating the past through an Afrocentric lens, these films encourage audiences to critically examine the present and work towards a more just and equitable future. The overarching narrative of this series is one of resilience, resistance, and cultural richness. It's a story of a people who, despite facing unimaginable hardships, have continued to fight for their rights, preserve their heritage, and contribute profoundly to the world. These films remind us that history is a living force that continues to shape our lives today.Join us for this important cinematic event and be a part of the conversation.Event Details:What: ADIFF Black History Month Film Series 2025 When: February 28 - March 2, 2025Where: Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 W 120th St, New York, NY 10027SCHEDULE AT A GLANCEFRIDAY, Feb 28 – 408 Zankel6:00 PM Boma-Tervuren, The Journey (Le Voyage)7:30 PM AtticaSATURDAY, Mar 1 – 408 Zankel1:00 PM Gurumbe: Afro-Andalusian Memories3:00 PM Zora Neale Hurston: Jump at the Sun5:00 PM Fighting For Respect: African Americans in WWI6:30 PM: Fighting White Supremacy – The African American Experience: Keepers of the Flame, Chisholm '72: Unbought & Unbossed, Judging JuriesSUNDAY, Mar 2 – 408 Zankel2:00 PM Yafa, Forgiveness4:00 PM Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me6:30 PM San Juan Hill: Manhattan’s Lost NeighborhoodTickets and passes for ADIFF Black History Month available at www.nyadiff.org About ADIFFThe African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF), founded in 1993, is a leading platform for showcasing films from and about the global African Diaspora. ADIFF's mission is to highlight culturally significant stories, foster cross-cultural understanding, and celebrate the diversity of voices in world cinema.For more information about the Best of ADIFF, please e-mail pr@nyadiff.org. Festival website: www.nyadiff.org , Facebook and Twitter handle is @nyadiff, Instagram: ny_adiffThe African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.ADIFF Black History Month is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Films, New York State Council on the Arts, Harlem Community Development Corporation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.