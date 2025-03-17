ADIFF Women’s History Month Film Series - A Powerful Film Series Highlighting Women’s Stories from Across the Globe

"The Disappearance of Miss Scott" screening on March 30 "Power Alley" screening March 28 FOREIGN BODY: French-Tunisian director-writer Raja Amari creates feminist thrillers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ) – in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University - is proud to announce ADIFF Women’s History Month Film Series, a compelling film series showcasing the diverse experiences, struggles, and triumphs of women worldwide. This special event will take place from March 28th to 30th at Teachers College, Columbia University.This curated selection of films , drawn from the best of ADIFF's acclaimed programming, offers a powerful lens through which to explore critical themes such as colonialism, reproductive justice, housing insecurity, civil rights, and the invaluable contributions of Black women in the arts.Highlights and Key Themes:• Celebrating Black Women in the Arts: Celebrate the profound impact of Black women in the arts through two insightful documentaries: The Disappearance of Miss Scott chronicles Hazel Scott’s meteoric rise as a jazz talent and major Hollywood star before being blacklisted during the Red Scare. Sara Gomez, An Afro-Cuban Filmmaker celebrates Sarah Gomez, Cuba’s first female filmmaker, exploring her groundbreaking work on culture, women, and society.• Women's Gaze on Colonialism: Explore the historical legacies of colonialism from a female’s perspective. In Mother Suriname, filmmaker Tessa Leuwsha uses a stream of fascinating colorized archival footage to illustrate the lives of Surinamese women like her grandmother, who was a washerwoman. White Lies explores the intricate complexities of identity, hidden truths, and the cultural tensions that arise from colonial experiences in Māori communities in New Zealand. Both films offer unique perspectives on women navigating the weight of history and forging their own paths.• Reproductive Justice: Navigate the challenging realities of choice and circumstance with films like Power Alley, a compelling story about a young athlete facing an unplanned pregnancy.• Housing Insecurity: Confront the stark realities of the housing crisis in the sobering documentary A Rising Tide. Seen primarily through the eyes of women and children of color living through housing insecurity in California's Alameda County, A Rising Tide is a case study of the housing crisis in America.• North African Women Behind the Camera: Gain unique perspectives on the lives of women in Islamic-oriented societies through films such as Foreign Body and Big Little Women. Foreign Body follows a young Tunisian woman on her journey to France, where she finds support from the elegant Leila, masterfully portrayed by veteran Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass. Big Little Women is a documentary showcasing three generations of Egyptian women challenging societal norms, featuring a dialogue between Egyptian feminist intellectual Nawal El Saadawi, the filmmaker, and a group of young women, linking past and present. Both films highlight the resilience and strength of remarkable women.• Women in the Civil Rights Movement: Honor the legacies of trailblazers like Rosa Parks in The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks and Hazel Scott in The Disappearance of Miss Scott. Beyond her historic role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks dives into the life of Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks and sheds light on her extensive organizing, radical politics, and lifelong dedication to activism. in The Disappearance of Miss Scott we learn how jazz virtuoso and screen superstar Hazel Scott was an early Civil Rights pioneer and a champion for equality who faced down the Red Scare at the risk of losing her career.Event Details:• What: ADIFF Women History Month Film Series • When: March 28th - 30th• Where: Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 W 120th St, New York, NY 10027• Tickets and passes: Available at www.nyadiff.org About ADIFF:Founded in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a premier platform for showcasing films from and about the global African Diaspora. ADIFF’s mission is to promote cross-cultural understanding and celebrate diverse voices in cinema.For more information, please contact pr@nyadiff.org.Connect with ADIFF:• Facebook & Twitter: @nyadiff• Instagram: ny_adiffADIFF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. ADIFF Women History Month Film Series is made possible with support from ArtMattan Films, the New York State Council on the Arts, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council in the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, and The Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University.

