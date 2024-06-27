Newsmatics Named to PR Daily's Inaugural PR Tech Hot List
Company honored for their trailblazing contributions to public relations industry at Media Relations Conference
Landing on this coveted PR Tech Hot List is such an honor. It adds to our credibility in the public relations technology space.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsmatics has been named to PR Daily's Inaugural PR Tech Hot List and was presented with the award during the organization’s Media Relations Conference this month in Washington, D.C.
The PR Tech Hot List features companies that are transforming the public relations landscape by helping professionals maximize their effectiveness, influence, and impact.
A division of Ragan Communications, PR Daily is a well-established organization that provides communicators, marketers, and digital strategists with essential industry news and trends on PRDaily.com and in their daily newsletter. More than 600,000 communicators read PRDaily.com and Ragan.com monthly. Their PR Leadership Network is a vetted membership organization that mid to senior-level public relations professionals join.
“Landing on this coveted PR Tech Hot List is such an honor,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company that owns EIN Presswire. “This is only the first year this list has been created and we will strive to remain on it annually in perpetuity. We are grateful to PR Daily and Ragan Communications for this recognition, which undoubtedly adds to our credibility in the public relations technology space.”
Newsmatics is a gamechanger in the news tech industry. Best known for its press release distribution service EIN Presswire, Newsmatics is the parent company of several other brands including Affinity Group Publishing, which consists of 3,900 online publications that fill news deserts globally and in niche markets, as well as Perspectify, a labeling system that combats misinformation by informing news consumers of possible biases, credibility, and ownership of media outlets.
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is one of the leading press release distribution services globally. Last year, more than 150,000 releases were distributed using the service. Its affordability offers businesses, individuals, and non-profits a cost-effective way to share their news and stories with a widespread audience.
Each press release distributed using EIN Presswire reaches a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers with one click. Releases appear on more than 200,000 newswires, AP News, 115+ U.S. TV station websites (ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and FOX affiliates), Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, the 3,900 Affinity Group Publishing publications, and much more. Unlike competitors, EIN Presswire combines a press release distribution service with media monitoring and RSS feeds that are used worldwide by journalists, professionals, and businesses. EIN Presswire also provides clients with contact details to targeted publications and links to easily push releases onto social media platforms. Each feature-rich press release includes 1,000 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video, which helps boost SEO.
EIN Presswire’s website is easy to navigate, so press releases can be uploaded in a matter of minutes for same-day editorial review and distribution. The company’s highly trained global customer service team is equipped to answer phone calls and online inquiries across multiple time zones, 20 hours a day, Monday through Friday. Reach out at +1 (202) 335-3939 or by filling out the online contact form.
ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.
ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.
