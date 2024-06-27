Yueji Diffuse Space by Haibo Liu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Haibo Liu's Meditative Interior Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the design industry, has announced Haibo Liu's "Yueji Diffuse Space" as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Liu's meditative interior design, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the field.
The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like "Yueji Diffuse Space," the award promotes advancements in design practices, encourages innovation, and sets new standards for the field. This recognition not only benefits the winning designer but also inspires professionals and enthusiasts alike, driving the industry forward.
Haibo Liu's award-winning "Yueji Diffuse Space" stands out for its harmonious blend of tranquility and warmth, achieved through the thoughtful use of pure materials and a focus on natural elements. The design strategically directs the visitor's gaze towards the serene lake view, minimizing distractions from the external environment. Multiple sightseeing angles are incorporated to create a seamless connection between the interior and the surrounding landscape.
The Silver A' Design Award for "Yueji Diffuse Space" serves as a testament to Haibo Liu's exceptional talent and dedication to creating spaces that promote well-being and spiritual rejuvenation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the XYH Design brand, fostering a continued commitment to designing environments that harmoniously integrate nature, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.
About Haibo Liu
Haibo Liu is a Chinese designer known for his wide-ranging interests, including traveling and photography, which inspire and inform his design work. The brand he serves has received high praise and generated significant commercial value through his designs, which prioritize both appearance and deeper connotations. Liu's talent and wisdom are employed to create better lives for his clients, as he seeks to infuse his designs with art, creation, and culture.
About XYH Design
XYH Design adheres to a "no over-design" concept, respecting the inherent aesthetics of space. The brand aims to create a dialogue between space, environment, and human experience, fostering a comfortable atmosphere for spiritual well-being. By focusing on the relationships between these elements, XYH Design crafts spaces that harmonize natural aesthetics with human needs.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award highlights designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate technical proficiency, artistic skill, creativity, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of design in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive recognition.
