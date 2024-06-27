Woyun Platform by Archermit Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards
Archermit's Innovative Woyun Platform Earns Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition in Public Building CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Woyun Platform by Archermit as the Gold winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Woyun Platform within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative design.
Woyun Platform's Gold A' Design Award win is relevant to the architecture industry and potential customers as it showcases the design's alignment with current trends and needs. The design's unique approach to integrating local geological features, such as bamboo forests, mists, and glacier debris, into the architectural imagery demonstrates its connection to the surrounding environment. This harmonious blend of nature and architecture offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing the design's utility and innovation.
Woyun Platform stands out in the market through its distinctive features and functionality. The design incorporates three key elements: a "bamboo forest" on the ground floor serving as a rural living room, suspended "mists" in the middle used as a cultural display space, and "debris" on the top functioning as a leisure space. This creative use of space and integration of local landscape elements creates a multidimensional experience for visitors, showcasing the design's aesthetics and innovative aspects.
The recognition bestowed upon Woyun Platform by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as motivation for Archermit's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration and development of designs that integrate local landscape features and create unique, multifunctional spaces. The award also highlights Archermit's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture design and contributing to the advancement of the industry.
Woyun Platform was designed by a talented team at Archermit, including Project Leader Archermit, Principal Architect Youcai Pan, Design Director and Partner Zhe Yang, Technical Director and Partner Renzhen Chen, and the design team consisting of Qinmei Hu, Yi He, Yuanjun Gou, Rui Yang, Zixuan Liu, Yaxian Zhao, Yutao Feng, Xiangxin Ge, Zhiying Song, Shuhua Ye, and intern Maosen Zeng.
About Archermit
Archermit, founded in Chengdu, China, in April 2015, is a pioneer and practitioner of the Imagist Theory of Architecture and a leading representative of the School of Imagist Architecture. The firm's core concept is to create multidimensional space experiences and poetic environments with emotion and vitality. Archermit pursues designs that symbiotically coexist with nature and the site, advocating refined design and full-process exploration. The company attaches great importance to integrating contemporary and local elements in Chinese architecture, striving to become a disseminator and creator of Chinese culture and civilization.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance art, science, design, and technology. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, resilience to weather, and integration with surroundings.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
