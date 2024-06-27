AHVAP President Receives Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
AHVAP President Receives Presidential Lifetime Achievement AwardATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Board of Director's President, Karen Niven, has been presented with the President's Volunteer Service Program Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and The White House in recognition of her significant volunteer contributions to the field of healthcare leadership.
In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too. The award and Presidential medal will be officially presented to Karen during the upcoming 2024 AHVAP Annual Conference and Industry Partner Expo.
"Congratulations to Karen on this well-deserved recognition of her many years of volunteer service and leadership to the healthcare profession. Karen has dedicated her professional career to the advancement of evidence-based practices across the healthcare continuum. AHVAP and the specialty of healthcare value analysis are immensely fortunate to have the benefit of Karen's continued leadership in advancing the important work being done of the healthcare value analysis specialty" says Dr. Hudson Garrett, Executive Director and EVP of AHVAP.
ABOUT AHVAP
The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals, Inc. (AHVAP) is an organization created from a collaboration of nurses and healthcare professionals whose expertise bridges the gap between clinical practice and the supply chain processes. Using evidence-based data, professional experience, and an understanding of the cost/quality continuum, Value Analysis professionals guide clinical and other providers in the product, services and technology review and selection process and assist with the resolution of quality concerns. Value analysis professionals collaborate internally with physicians, providers, technologists, therapists, clinicians, non-clinicians, and executives and externally with Industry Partners to assure effective quality outcomes and improve the overall cost of healthcare delivery.
