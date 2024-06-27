Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter Crystal Nicole Makes Her Highly Anticipated Artist Debut with "Won't Stop" feat. Lecrae
After years of helping other artists bring their visions to life, it’s an incredible feeling to step into the artist role myself.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Records/Re:Think/Capitol Christian Music Group is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated artist unveiling of Grammy Award-winning songwriter Crystal Nicole. Having penned chart-topping hits for some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige, Janet Jackson, JLo, Jennifer Hudson, Camila Cabello, Chris Brown, Monica, and Lecrae among many, many others, Crystal Nicole is now stepping into the spotlight with her single, "Won't Stop."
Crystal Nicole’s single "Won't Stop" features the dynamic collaboration with Christian Hip Hop sensation Lecrae. The track, a powerful anthem of perseverance and faith, showcases Crystal Nicole's exceptional songwriting prowess and her unique voice, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.
"I'm beyond excited to share my voice and story with the world in a new way," says Crystal Nicole. "After years of helping other artists bring their visions to life, it’s an incredible feeling to step into the artist role myself. 'Won't Stop' is a declaration of my journey and faith, and I couldn't be more thrilled to share it with everyone."
Her partnership with Story Records/Re:Think/Capitol Christian Music Group is a testament to Crystal Nicole's versatile talent and the high expectations surrounding this release. As a songwriter, Crystal Nicole has consistently delivered hits that resonate deeply with audiences, and her transition to an artist is poised to continue that legacy.
"Crystal Nicole is a force in the music industry, and we are honored to be a part of her journey as she steps into the artist spotlight," said Sam Collier Story Records CEO. "Her debut single, 'Won't Stop,' is just the beginning of what promises to be an inspiring and impactful debut."
The forthcoming EP, featuring "Won't Stop," is set to be released later this year, and supporters can expect a collection of songs that blend heartfelt lyrics with powerful melodies, showcasing Crystal Nicole's signature style and unmatched creativity.
"Won't Stop" is available this Friday on all major streaming platforms.
About Crystal Nicole
Crystal Nicole is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who has written hits for top artists across multiple genres. With a career spanning over a decade, her songs have topped charts and garnered critical acclaim. Now, she embarks on a new journey as a solo artist, bringing her own voice and stories to the Christian Music forefront.
About Story Records
Story Records was birthed out of Story Church Atlanta. Story Records is a leading music label dedicated to supporting artists with powerful messages and impactful music. With a diverse roster of talented musicians, the label is committed to bringing transformative music to the world.
