Introducing Story Records, a division of Story Church Atlanta

A New Faith-Based Label Distributed by and in Partnership with Re:Think/Capitol CMG, Inc.
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Records, a division of Story Church Atlanta, is pleased to announce its official launch as a new faith-based label distributed by and in partnership with Re:Think/Capitol CMG, Inc. With a focus on great spiritual songs and authenticity, Story Records is committed to producing music that resonates with listeners on a deeper level.
To kick off its first releases, Story Records is proud to present two highly anticipated songs: "Holy" by The Story Collective, Da' T.R.U.T.H. and Kels Johnson, and "To You (A Greater Story)" by The Story Collective featuring Zach Paradis and Rachael Nemiroff.
"Holy" is a powerful collaboration between The Story Collective and two talented artists, Da' T.R.U.T.H. and Kels Johnson. Filled with honest and inspiring lyrics, this song is a testament to the transformative power of faith.
"To You (A Greater Story)" is an emotionally charged song that explores the themes of redemption and hope. Featuring the captivating voices of Zach Paradis and Rachael Nemiroff, this song is sure to draw listeners in from start to finish.
Both songs will be available on Good Friday, April 7th, 2023.
"We are thrilled to launch Story Records, and to partner with Re:Think/Capitol CMG, Inc. to bring these amazing projects to listeners. Our goal is to create music that speaks to the heart and soul, and we believe that ‘Holy’ and 'To You (A Greater Story)' are just the beginning of the incredible journey we will embark on with our artists and supporters."-Sam Collier, CEO
The Executive Team at Story Records is star-studded! Cappriccieo Scates was recently appointed as Chief Operating Officer. As a music executive, Scates has held key positions at Sound Royalties, Mytrell Records/INgrooves Music Group, Arrow Records/Universal Christian Music Group, SESAC, Ruffhouse/Columbia Records, and PM Music Group. Emanuel Lambert, formerly known as Da T.R.U.T.H. was also recently appointed as Chief Creative Officer. Lambert holds 2 Grammy Nominations, several Stellar Awards and many Dove Nominations. Leading the charge as Chief Executive Officer is International Speaker, Christian Influencer and Top 20 Gospel Billboard Producer, Sam Collier.
Story Records is committed to supporting its artists and promoting their music through innovative marketing and distribution strategies. Stay tuned for more exciting releases from Story Records in the coming months.
