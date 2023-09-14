Just Published "Music and Culture: A Study of How Music Impacts the World"
Music Industry Veteran Sir Cappriccieo M. Scates Releases His Latest Book
I wanted to approach this book from a different perspective than the typical music business literature. I aimed to explore the broader impact of music on society.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music and Culture: A Study of How Music Impacts the World explores the cultural behaviors attributed to music, the way it is perceived, created, responded to, and incorporated into everyday life. This book reviews the underlying cognitive processes of music’s perception, performance, and its therapeutic uses, such as establishing moods and aiding with mental and medical health issues.
— Sir Cappriccieo M. Scates
Perhaps, music’s ultimate responsibility is to guide society notwithstanding the outcome it produces? What impact does music have on the world? What is its intended purpose? There is evidence supporting its use for time travel and its containment of medicinal properties. In fact, the frequencies in music have been known to be powerful enough to shatter glass. The history of music has transcended time via hit songs and celebrated artists and has often been measured by chart-toppers, multiple sales awards, editorial reviews, radio airplay and the best of accolades, but isn’t there more to it?
Music generates a significant Return on Community (ROC), which is directly connected to Return on Investment (ROI). However, the true impact of music is often overlooked. It provides a powerful platform that touches the lives of people all around the world. This book will delve into whether music is merely about fun and dance or if there is more to it than meets the eye? It will also explore the experiences and contributions of its creators and stewards throughout history.
It has been said that while people may dislike many things, there is no one who does not like music. This book will uncover the truth about music, the industry that encompasses it, its influence on popular culture and politics, and its relationship with leaders worldwide.
Music has always been a medium to engage and create an atmosphere. Whether it's listening to a favorite song or finding oneself humming a tune repeatedly, music is one of the most captivating resources known to humanity. From the orchestral melodies of Beethoven's 5th Symphony to the raw rhymes of Ice Cube's NWA, music has a unique way of reaching its target audience. In fact, music has become synonymous with brands and is often used to sell everything except the music itself. Many products can be instantly recognized by their distinctive jingles, such as McDonald's famous slogan, "I'm Lovin' It," accompanied by its catchy five-note melody. This demonstrates the significant impact of music on society.
Music is deeply woven into our culture and aligns with our customs and social norms. Could it be that our connection to music is instinctual and divinely linked? Well, let's take a look!
Music and Culture: A Study of How Music Impacts the World is available now! https://a.co/d/g114Z0v
