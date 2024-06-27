RailPros Hires Kyle D’Souza as Vice President, Corporate Development
D’Souza to focus on corporate expansion, acquisition.
As we continue to expand our footprint in North America, Kyle will play a key role in helping us to scale our growth and keep momentum.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has hired Kyle D’Souza as Vice President, Corporate Development.
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
“As we continue to expand our footprint in North America, Kyle will play a key role in helping us to scale our growth and keep momentum,” said Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “His expertise in closing acquisitions and his cross-functional, people-first approach to business make him a perfect fit for our culture of excellence.”
D’Souza brings over a decade of experience in business valuation and corporate development, solidifying his reputation as a results-oriented Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) professional with a passion for creating value through strategic transactions, planning and execution. D’Souza has a proven track record of success in identifying and evaluating growth opportunities, negotiating and closing deals. His previous roles included leading corporate development initiatives that focused on portfolio optimization through M&A and delivering financial modeling and valuation services to Fortune 500, public, private and international companies. This experience, combined with his certification as a Certified Public Accountant, underscores his capability and commitment to excellence.
“This is an exciting time to be in the rail and transit industry,” said Kyle D’Souza, Vice President, Corporate Development for RailPros. “I am happy to be joining RailPros as their values align with mine. Given the immense growth that the company is experiencing, I’m looking forward to contributing to the expansion of RailPros’ services and geographic footprint.”
D’Souza will report to Koff and be based out of the company’s headquarters in Irving.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting and a Master of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas.
RailPros provides diversified safety services, engineering, training, and consulting services to North America’s rail and rail adjacent industries. In April, the company announced the acquisition of Omega Rail Management, strengthening its real estate division.
About RailPros
RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers , construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.
