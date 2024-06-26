Construction Begins at Saskatchewan's New Breast Health Centre

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 26, 2024

The province’s new Breast Health Centre in Regina is one step closer to reality as the demolition phase of construction begins at the centre’s site.

To support this major enhancement to patient health, the provincial government is investing $3.6 million this year for the centre’s renovations, staffing and diagnostic equipment.

“I am pleased that construction is underway on this new Breast Health Centre,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “In meeting directly with patients and health care providers, I know how crucial this initiative is to women’s health. Through the combined efforts of our doctors, nurses and care teams, our government remains committed to ensuring Saskatchewan residents have access to safe, timely, high-quality breast health services.”

Regina’s Breast Health Centre will provide a co-location of services, such as diagnostic imaging, consultation with specialists and surgeons, patient education, support and navigation. The Centre will also offer on-site access to post-treatment care, such as therapies and rehabilitation.

“The Breast Health Centre’s seamless, timely care will be life-changing for Saskatchewan women,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. “As a breast cancer survivor and an elected official appointed to address issues affecting women, I am delighted by the steps our government is taking.”

Located at Regina Center Crossing on Albert Street, the Breast Health Centre is operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and is expected to open its doors this fiscal year.

“The future Regina Breast Health Centre remains a critical key in facilitating the care of breast disease and is part of a larger initiative to improve care and the patient experience overall,” Regina surgeon Dr. Sarah Miller said. “There is certainly much more work to be done, but my optimism remains ever present.”

Family physicians and nurse practitioners will be able to provide a referral to the Breast Health Centre, instead of having to coordinate multiple referrals for their patients, which will help reduce wait times.

“The Breast Health Centre will provide a central resource for patients who are being investigated for, or have been diagnosed with, breast cancer,” SHA VP of Integrated Regina Health Sheila Anderson said. “The centre will provide advanced imaging, breast biopsy, pre-surgical and post-surgical care all in one place, enhancing the coordination of care for patients and helping health care providers collaborate in providing care to ensure a more respectful and timely experience for the women in their care.”

A number of initiatives in Saskatchewan are either underway or in planning to enhance care and ensure it is provided in a timely manner, including:

the phased expansion of breast screening eligibility to those aged 40 to 49 beginning in January 2025;

additional capacity in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw since November 2023 has provided 220 long-waiting and urgent patients from Regina and southern Saskatchewan with timely access to breast diagnostic procedures;

implementation of the out-of-province breast diagnostics initiative, which has provided more than 240 patients with urgent breast diagnostic procedures at a private clinic in Calgary;

implementation of 3D breast imaging has increased cancer detection, reduced the need for additional imaging views and tests, and reduces both false positive and false negative mammogram results; and,

implementation of new non-wire breast tumour localization “seed” technology will result in fewer delays and cancellations of surgical procedures as well as less discomfort for the patient.

- 30 -

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca