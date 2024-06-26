Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,113 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 829 Printer's Number 3417

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania liquor stores, further providing for sales by Pennsylvania liquor stores; in licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for sales by liquor licensees and restrictions, for interlocking business prohibited and for relating to liquor and alcohol (not including manufacturers), for extension of licensed service area and issuance of off-premises catering permits, for malt and brewed beverages manufacturers', distributors' and importing distributors' licenses, for interlocking business prohibited relating to malt and brewed beverages (including manufacturers) and for Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board, repealing provisions relating to surrender of club licenses for benefit of licensees and further providing for surrender of restaurant, eating place retail dispenser, hotel, importing distributor and distributor license for benefit of licensee, for Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Program Board, for unlawful acts relative to malt or brewed beverages and licensees, for hours of operation relative to manufacturers, importing distributors and distributors, for unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees and for premises to be vacated by patrons; and, in distilleries, wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire and transporters for hire, further providing for limited distilleries and distilleries and providing for Pennsylvania Distilled Spirits Industry Promotion Board.

You just read:

House Bill 829 Printer's Number 3417

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more