House Bill 829 Printer's Number 3417

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania liquor stores, further providing for sales by Pennsylvania liquor stores; in licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for sales by liquor licensees and restrictions, for interlocking business prohibited and for relating to liquor and alcohol (not including manufacturers), for extension of licensed service area and issuance of off-premises catering permits, for malt and brewed beverages manufacturers', distributors' and importing distributors' licenses, for interlocking business prohibited relating to malt and brewed beverages (including manufacturers) and for Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board, repealing provisions relating to surrender of club licenses for benefit of licensees and further providing for surrender of restaurant, eating place retail dispenser, hotel, importing distributor and distributor license for benefit of licensee, for Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Program Board, for unlawful acts relative to malt or brewed beverages and licensees, for hours of operation relative to manufacturers, importing distributors and distributors, for unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees and for premises to be vacated by patrons; and, in distilleries, wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire and transporters for hire, further providing for limited distilleries and distilleries and providing for Pennsylvania Distilled Spirits Industry Promotion Board.