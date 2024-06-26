Submit Release
Gov. Justice announces West Virginia Sexual Assault Forensic Examination grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $150,000.00 in West Virginia Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) grant funds to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services. 

Funding will be used to hire, retain, and train a statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) project coordinator who will provide technical assistance to SANEs and qualified medical providers; assist the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) Commission by reviewing training curricula, providing subject matter expertise, and participating in workgroups and activities as needed, and create training modules for qualified forensic examiners to meet the legislative rule requirements and training standards.

Funds were awarded to the following:

West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services – $150,000.00
This funding will be utilized to hire a statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) project coordinator.

These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).

