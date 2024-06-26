Bloom Energy and Tarana Wireless Stars & Strides Run Set For Saturday, June 29, 2024
4th Annual 5K-10K Run/Walk & Kids Fun Run Benefits Valley Health FoundationSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independence Day holiday kicks off early with the 4th Annual Bloom Energy and Tarana Wireless Stars and Strides Run, a 5K-10K run/walk and Kids Fun Run that benefits the Valley Health Foundation. This fun-for-all-ages event takes place in Discovery Meadow in Downtown San Jose.
WHAT:
- The 5k-10K Run/Walk (sponsored by First Citizens Bank) is a flat, fast, and fun course for people of all ages and fitness levels and abilities.
- The Kids Fun Run (sponsored by HP Inc.) is for children between the ages of two and seven and will take place at Discovery Meadow Park.
- Custom medals awarded to all event participants.
- Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office recruits will kick off the 5K-10K Run at 8:00am, and the Kids Fun Run will begin following the arrival of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, complete with superheroes and a special guest, in the festival area at 10:00 am.
- Enjoy live music from Idol Hands, (comprised of talented VMC/VHF personnel), a beer/mimosa bar courtesy of Hapa’s Brewing Company and Joseph George Fine Wines (a free drink for participants 21+), lawn games, food trucks, face painting, bubbles, pictures with superheroes, and more.
- Race participants will have the opportunity to take part in two contests:
- Alaska Airlines Costume Contest: One roundtrip airfare for each of the following two categories - "Best Independence Day Theme," and the "Best Non-Independence Day Theme” costumes. Two roundtrip airfares for “Best Group Costume”.
- Disneyland Tickets: Team members from the top three largest teams will be entered into a drawing to win a 3-day 4-pack of Disneyland tickets. For more details, visit: https://www.starsandstridesrun.com/win-disneyland-tickets
- Special guests: Parker Soriano and Dr. Katherine Thomas (Director of Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center) kick off the Kids Fun Run following their arrival via helicopter.
WHEN: Saturday, June 29th. The 5K-10K Run/Walk starts at 8:00 AM, and the Kids Fun Run starts at 10 AM. The Sheriff’s helicopter will land at approximately 9:50AM with our special guest introduction at 10:05 AM.
WHERE: Discovery Meadow in Downtown San Jose, adjacent to the Children's Discovery Museum.
WHY: Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit Valley Health Foundation, a nonprofit leader in community health and healthcare that fundraises to support, innovate, and advocate for better health for residents in Santa Clara County.
HOW: To secure your spot in the race, either in person or virtually, and to get additional details about the event, please visit: https://www.starsandstridesrun.com/
