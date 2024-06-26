Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Northwest Armed Robbery

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in an armed robbery.

On Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 12:47 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of Q Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24096027

