TERRY PETERSON, CEO OF PACIFIC WEST BANK, NAMED TOP CEO OF THE YEAR
THE PORTLAND BUSINESS JOURNAL RECOGNIZES TERRY PETERSON AS AN EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
It is an honor to serve our local communities, businesses, and nonprofits. Trust and loyalty are the cornerstones of our success, and I appreciate the recognition on behalf of our entire team.”PORTLAND, OREGON, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific West Bancorp (PWBK) announced today that their CEO, Terry Peterson was named a top executive of the year in the CEO category by the Portland Business Journal. The Executives of the Year awards are selected by a panel of outside judges and identify leaders whose guidance and management has led to exceptional performance during the 2023 calendar year.
“PWB’s vision when we were founded in 2004 was that, as business owners ourselves, we saw a need for local banking that focuses on client relationships,” said Peterson. “This award comes during our 20th anniversary year and as I look back at our progress, I can honestly say it is an honor to serve our local communities, businesses, and nonprofits. Trust and loyalty are the cornerstones of our success, and I appreciate the recognition on behalf of our entire team.”
The award recognizes Peterson’s leadership in growing PWB with an expansion into Southwest Washington, and the addition of a digital strategy that partners technology and banking as well as significant contributions and support for local communities and social impact organizations.
Peterson was pivotal in growing PWB from a $60 million Bank in 2018, with a capital raise in December 2018 to $320 million as of year-end 2023. In 2023 PWB expanded services into Southwest Washington with the opening of its waterfront Vancouver office. Also, in 2023, PWB launched a digital strategy with four brand partners, increasing the Bank’s growth and reach.
ABOUT PACIFIC WEST BANK
Pacific West Bank started in 2004 after local business owners wanted more from their banks. They had a simple idea; banking should be a client focused experience and Banking on Relationships was developed. PWB delivers loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland/ Vancouver Metro area with offices strategically located in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, West Linn, and Vancouver, WA.
Certain statements in this release may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements.” Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
