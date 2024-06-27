Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians and Cal.net Announce Completion of Fiber-to-the-Home Project

Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Shingle Springs Rancheria

The Broadband Infrastructure Enhancement at The Shingle Springs Rancheria will Support Education, Health Care, and Economic Development

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians (Tribe) and Cal.net, Inc. are pleased to announce the completion of a fiber-to-the-home project on the Shingle Springs Rancheria. This significant milestone, achieved through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), marks a major advancement in broadband infrastructure for the Tribal community.

The Tribe, a sovereign nation in rural El Dorado County, independently operates its own government, services, and businesses. The installation of reliable broadband technology is a momentous advancement that will significantly enhance educational opportunities, emergency response services, health care delivery, digital learning, and economic development for Tribal Members.

Cal.net’s fiber-to-the-home service delivers up to 10 Gbps internet speeds, with the capability for future expansion to meet the growing needs of the Tribal community. The completion of this project underscores a collaborative commitment to providing essential technological resources.

David A. Murray, TBCP program manager, shared his thoughts on the project’s completion, stating, "We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to bring this advanced technology to the Shingle Springs Rancheria. This project represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to support and uplift the community."

Tribal Chairwoman Regina Cuellar emphasized the project’s impact, stating, "Access to reliable broadband is vital for our community's development and well-being. This project equips our members with the necessary tools for education, healthcare, and economic growth, reinforcing our commitment to improving the quality of life for all."

Mark Herr, VP of Corporate Development at Cal.net, reflected on the partnership, saying, "The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians has been a valued Cal.net customer for many years. We are honored to have played a role in this transformative technology upgrade and appreciate the trust the Tribe has placed in us to deliver dependable internet service."

About the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its Tribal community through comprehensive services and initiatives. The completion of the fiber broadband project is a pivotal achievement in realizing these goals.

About Cal.net

Cal.net is a leading provider of hybrid fiber and wireless internet in rural California, committed to delivering reliable and affordable high-speed internet services to underserved communities. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, Cal.net partners with communities to address their needs through timely and effective solutions.