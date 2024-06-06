Cal.net and Emergent Connext Launch IoT Network Solution Designed for Water Conservation in the Agriculture Industry

First-of-its-kind technology will enhance farm and ranch profitability by reducing labor costs and protecting against the overuse of natural resources.

KINGSBURG, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Cal.net, a leading California broadband provider and Emergent Connext, a leader in transformative wireless technologies for the agriculture industry, today announced the launch of an innovative Internet-of-Things (IoT) network solution for AgTech in California’s Central Valley. This partnership aims to revolutionize the agricultural sector by closing the connectivity gap in agricultural fields and rural communities.

Closing the Connectivity Gap

Through this strategic partnership, Cal.net and Emergent are deploying a low-cost network that supports smart IoT sensors and devices for AgTech. This technology will enhance farm and ranch profitability by reducing labor costs, minimizing farm inputs, and protecting against the overuse of precious natural resources.

Initial Deployment at Terranova Ranch

As part of the initial launch, the first IoT Wireless network for AgTech has been deployed at Terranova Ranch, a leading agricultural operation in California’s Central Valley. Leveraging Emergent's IoT network, Terranova Ranch is automating its irrigation and water management processes to optimize water use, thereby increasing water conservation, reducing waste, and enhancing crop yields while improving operational efficiencies and profitability.

“With the deployment of the IoT Wireless network for AgTech from Cal.net and Emergent we can monitor our fields remotely and in real-time,” said Don Cameron, Vice President and General Manager of Terranova Ranch. “We are able to irrigate our crops and monitor water usage without leaving our office.”

Transforming Agriculture and Rural Communities

The launch of Emergent's IoT network signifies a pivotal moment for AgTech and rural America. This network will seamlessly connect millions of affordable IoT devices, including field sensors, pump and valve actuators, and industrial sensors like propane tank monitors. When complete, Emergent’s IoT network will cover all 2.4 million square miles of rural-designated geography, including 1.5 million square miles of agricultural land, transforming agriculture and rural communities with its nationwide IoT network and data platform.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our innovative IoT Wireless network with AgTech solutions for the agricultural industry,” said Mike Roudi, CEO of Emergent. “By partnering with Cal.net and deploying our first solution at Terranova Ranch, we are demonstrating the power of data-driven agriculture to transform the way farming is done. Together, with Cal.net’s help, farmers can make smarter decisions, improve their bottom line, and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Cal.net’s Commitment to AgTech Solutions

Cal.net, known for bridging the digital divide in rural communities, is excited to collaborate with Emergent to bring cutting-edge technology to its customers and the entire California Central Valley. “Partnering with Emergent allows us to leverage our infrastructure and expertise to support the agricultural community with water conservation and many other AgTech solutions,” said Craig Stein, Senior Vice President at Cal.net. “Together, we are enabling farmers and the Central Valley communities to harness the power of real-time data and technology to thrive in an ever-changing environment.”

Benefits of Emergent’s IoT Network Solution

Emergent's IoT network solution offers a range of benefits for farmers, including:

● Real-time monitoring of soil moisture levels, crop health, and environmental conditions

● Advanced automation capabilities for irrigation, fertilization, and pest control

● Data analytics and insights to optimize resource usage and improve crop yields

● Seamless integration with existing farm equipment and systems

● Scalability to meet the needs of farms of all sizes

● Upskilling of incumbent workers

With Emergent's innovative technology, farmers can enhance productivity, reduce costs, and minimize their environmental footprint, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for agriculture.

About Cal.net:

Cal.net is a leading broadband provider committed to bridging the digital divide in rural communities. Leveraging their high-capacity infrastructure and innovative tower technology, Cal.net delivers reliable, high-speed internet connectivity to empower various industries, including AgTech solutions. For more information visit www.cal.net

About Emergent:

Emergent is a leader in transformative technologies for agriculture, empowering farmers with real-time data insights and advanced automation capabilities. Through its innovative IoT network solution, Emergent is revolutionizing the way farming is done, improving efficiency, transparency, and sustainability on farms around the world. For more information visit www.emergentconnext.com

About Terranova Ranch:

Terranova Ranch, a renowned working ranch, is dedicated to promoting innovation and sustainable practices in agriculture. With a focus on precision agriculture, Terranova Ranch strives to maximize crop productivity while optimizing resource utilization. For more information visit www.terranovaranch.com