Cal.net Announces New Broadband Service in Tehama County Providing Reliable, Affordable Internet Connectivity

Hybrid Wireless and Fiber Broadband Brings Reliable Connectivity to Schools, Homes, Businesses, Government and Agriculture Throughout Tehama County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 -- Cal.net, a leading provider of high-speed broadband and digital services in Central California, announced today the launch of new broadband service in Tehama County that will provide reliable, affordable connectivity to thousands of households and businesses. The company has installed 5 new towers to serve the areas of Red Bluff, Corning and Cottonwood, as well as smaller towns like Gerber, Tehama, Los Molinos and Vina that need good internet for work, school and business.

Jack Barker, CEO at Cal.net, spoke about the company's mission to close the digital divide in rural California. “At Cal.net, we believe that everyone deserves access to reliable, high-speed internet, regardless of where they live. We are committed to bridging the digital divide in rural areas and bringing the benefits of technology to underserved communities. We are thrilled to be expanding our service in Tehama County and helping thousands of families and businesses get connected."

Cal.net has a particular interest in promoting digital literacy in underserved areas and is working with Microsoft to offer affordable devices, technical support, and digital skills training to help its customers build the skills needed to participate in today's digital economy. "We want to ensure that our customers not only have access to the internet but also have the tools and knowledge to use it effectively," said Barker. "By collaborating with Microsoft, we can offer our customers a comprehensive solution that includes the tools and training needed to be successful.”

Reliable, high-speed internet is also essential for telehealth, allowing patients in remote areas to access healthcare services and receive medical advice from healthcare professionals. Additionally, technology is becoming increasingly important for agriculture, with farmers relying on digital tools for everything from crop management to weather forecasting. "By providing reliable, high-speed broadband to rural communities, we can help improve healthcare outcomes and support the growth of the agriculture industry," said Barker.

Cal.net's new service in Tehama County is part of the company's ongoing efforts to close the digital divide in rural California. The company has been providing high-speed broadband and digital services to rural communities for over 20 years and has a strong commitment to improving the lives of its customers through technology.

About Cal.net

Cal.net is a leading hybrid fiber and wireless internet provider in rural California, providing reliable and affordable high-speed broadband service to underserved communities. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, the company is dedicated to partnering with communities, understanding their problems, and applying timely and affordable solutions.

For more information about Cal.net, please visit the company's website at www.cal.net.