Release of Not My Circus, the Highly Anticipated Second Installment of the ResilientAF Series by Delicia Niami

When Life Throws You Under The Bus, How Do You Find The Strength To Stand Back Up?” — Delicia Niami

UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delicia Niami, acclaimed author and advocate, is thrilled to announce the release of her latest memoir, Not My Circus, on August 1, 2024. This gripping second installment of the ResilientAF series continues the powerful narrative of resilience, personal growth, and the human spirit's capacity to overcome life's greatest challenges.

Not My Circus picks up where the first book, Kissing Asphalt, left off. Niami begins by delving into the aftermath of the harrowing assault at seventeen. Niami's journey takes readers through the emotional turmoil of her twenties and early thirties, set against the backdrop of LGBTQ+ politics, global adventures, and profound personal growth. The memoir offers a raw and honest portrayal of confronting family secrets, enduring courtroom chaos during her mother's murder trial, and finding an unexpected path to resilience and self-discovery.

In Not My Circus, the author shares her extraordinary story of resilience amidst unimaginable adversity. From drug abuse and sexual trauma to homicide, she recounts her harrowing coming-of-age experiences in gritty detail. This powerful memoir will take you on a rollercoaster ride through the author's traumatic teenage and young adult years. Venture into the vibrant nightlife of West Hollywood, with all its temptation and danger in the height of the AIDS epidemic. Experience the terror of being raped and the frustration of seeking justice. But most importantly, witness the incredible courage and perseverance of a woman determined to heal.

While the events are chilling, the message is inspiring—no matter how much life tries to knock you down, you can choose to stand back up. Through the author's journey of self-discovery, learn that true strength comes from within. Raw, real, and impossible to put down, Not My Circus is a testament to the human capacity for resilience. Get ready to be moved by one woman's unbelievable story of finding light in the darkness.

"I wrote this series to help people understand that we are all resilient and can make it through anything life throws at us," says Niami. "I want to empower voices, particularly those of children, and let everyone know that they have the strength to say 'no' and break the silence surrounding abuse."

Pre-sales for Not My Circus are now available on www.delicianiami.com and will soon be available via Amazon. Don't miss the chance to be among the first to experience this unforgettable journey of hope, courage, and transformation.

About Delicia Niami:

Delicia Niami is a dynamic author and advocate known for her captivating storytelling and dedication to inspiring resilience. Raised in Los Angeles, Niami pursued a double major in Legal Studies and Sociology at UC Santa Cruz and later earned a degree in Film and Television Production with honors from DeAnza College. As a trauma survivor, she empowers others through her writing and advocacy work, aiming to break the silence around abuse and promote healing and self-discovery. Niami currently resides in Santa Cruz, CA.