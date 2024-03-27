Delicia Niami's 'Kissing Asphalt' Receives Rave Reviews in Print and eBook Formats, Culminating in Audiobook Debut

ResilientAF Press - We are ALL ResilientAF! Kissing Asphalt - The Courageous True Story of one Child's Unbreakable Spirit

"Delicia Niami Captivates Hearts, Unveiling Her Emotional Tale in the Audiobook Premiere, Inviting Listeners to Experience Resilience and Redemption Firsthand"

You just have to smile and move on.” — Delicia Niami

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delicia Niami's debut memoir, "Kissing Asphalt," continues to garner widespread acclaim, earning praise from literary critics and readers alike for its profound exploration of resilience and courage. Originally released in print and eBook formats, Niami's groundbreaking work has captivated audiences with its raw honesty and unflinching portrayal of personal triumph.

Since its publication, "Kissing Asphalt" has received glowing reviews from esteemed literary outlets, including Kirkus Reviews, which describes the memoir as "a moving story of resilience and hope in the face of trauma." The Kirkus review praises Niami's courageous storytelling, noting that she "writes with candor and compassion, drawing readers into her world with vivid descriptions and poignant reflections."

Theresa Kadair, a reviewer at San Francisco Book Review, echoes this sentiment, lauding "Kissing Asphalt" for its emotional depth and unwavering resilience. "Capturing her life, Niami recounts the horrific tragedies of her youth, all of which have made her into the resilient, inspiring woman she is today," Kadair remarks. "The fact that Niami can write of these events shows her incredible strength."

The accolades continue to pour in as Delicia secures a place among MSN's "Top 15 Authors to Read in 2024," affirming its status as a literary success. Delicia Niami's memoir stands out as a beacon of resilience and authenticity.

Readers worldwide have also been deeply moved by Niami's powerful narrative and message of hope. Through her candid storytelling, Niami invites readers to join her on a transformative journey of healing and self-discovery. "Resilience isn't inherited; it's a hard-fought skill forged by our ability to pick up the broken pieces of our past and remake them into something new," Niami reflects.

In response to the overwhelming demand for "Kissing Asphalt," Niami is thrilled to announce the release of the audiobook edition, narrated by herself. The audiobook promises to bring Niami's story to life in a new and immersive way, allowing listeners to experience her journey firsthand.

Get Your Copy Now: Experience the emotional journey firsthand with Delicia Niami's "Kissing Asphalt" audiobook. Get your copy today at: [Link: https://a.co/d/9KuCsnT] on Audible, Nook and wherever audiobooks are sold.

As Niami's inspiring memoir continues to resonate with audiences, she remains committed to sharing her message of strength and empowerment with readers worldwide. For more information about "Kissing Asphalt" and to connect with Delicia Niami, visit www.kissingasphalt.com or contact kissingasphaltinfo@gmail.com. Stay updated on social media through the following links:

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/delicianiami_author/

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResilientAFMemoir, https://www.facebook.com/kissingasphalt

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/resilientaf_memoir/