Trailblazing Advocate and Survivor Delicia Niami's New Memoir, Not My Circus, Available for Pre-Order Now

Not My Circus is a call to action for anyone who has ever felt marginalized or silenced.” — Delicia Niami

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Cruz, CA – July 30, 2024 – Author and fierce LGBTQ+ advocate Delicia Niami's highly anticipated memoir, Not My Circus, the second installment in her Resilient AF trilogy, is now available for pre-order. The book, set to be released on August 1st, continues Niami's raw and unflinching journey as she confronts personal trauma, champions social justice, and fights for a more inclusive world.

"Not My Circus is a testament to the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity," says Niami. "It's a call to action for anyone who has ever felt marginalized or silenced. By sharing my experiences, I hope to empower others to find their own strength and never give up on their dreams."

Niami takes readers on a whirlwind journey through pivotal moments in her life and the LGBTQ+ movement, including a life-changing European tour. She recounts her experiences fighting for gay rights, participating in protests, witnessing the AIDS epidemic's devastating impact, and working at The Advocate, the leading LGBTQ+ publication. Along the way, she shares numerous personal and fascinating adventures.

"I realized once I moved out and began working at The Advocate that the actions you take as an individual can create a ripple effect," Niami reflects. "By embracing my identity, sharing my experiences, and standing up for my rights, I hoped to make a meaningful impact towards a more inclusive and accepting society."

The memoir also delves into Niami's personal struggles with addiction, illness, and the devastating murder of her mother, touching on numerous taboo topics with fresh and open honesty.

Early reviews of "Not My Circus" have been stellar:

• "Delicia's story is touching and hypnotic. It got to a point when I didn't know what to expect anymore and I had to brace myself for the next pages. As the story continued to unfold, all I could think of was that I'm grateful she survived it all." – Los Angeles Book Review (5 stars)

• "A captivating account of a troubled childhood told by a naturally remarkable narrator, the memoir is an insightful true story that will inspire anyone who has been through similar situations. The story of Not My Circus is one of perseverance and resilience in the face of hardship. For those who enjoy inspiring memoirs and are open-minded about LGBTQ issues, this book is a must-read!" – Readers' Favorite (5 stars)

Not My Circus is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, empathy, and a deeper understanding of the ongoing fight for liberty and freedom.

Pre-order a special edition copy signed by the author of Not My Circus at https://www.delicianiami.com/books

Media Contact:

Charlotte Montemayor

Publicist

mktgfembot@gmail.com

707-313-4939

About Delicia Niami

Delicia Niami is an author, advocate, and survivor. She is the author of the "Resilient AF" trilogy, a series of memoirs chronicling her journey of healing and empowerment. Niami is a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and social justice. She is committed to using her voice to create a more compassionate and inclusive world.

Website: https://www.delicianiami.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/delicianiami_author

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kissingasphalt