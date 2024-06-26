Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet July 1

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, July 1, at the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.

This meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The agenda for this meeting is as follows:

Welcome and introductions, purpose, and intent of the committee

Mule deer status update

Mule deer management and season setting

Goals, timeline, and expectations for committee

Group charter discussion/formation

Set schedule for future meetings

Wrap-up/meeting conclusion

Those with questions about this advisory committee may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.