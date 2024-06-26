Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet July 1
The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, July 1, at the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.
This meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The agenda for this meeting is as follows:
- Welcome and introductions, purpose, and intent of the committee
- Mule deer status update
- Mule deer management and season setting
- Goals, timeline, and expectations for committee
- Group charter discussion/formation
- Set schedule for future meetings
- Wrap-up/meeting conclusion
Those with questions about this advisory committee may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.