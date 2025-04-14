HAT Working Group final recommendations advance to negotiated rulemaking

During the March Commission meeting (rewatch here), the Idaho Fish and Game Commission directed staff to include the final recommendations—of which 23 out of 23 members were in support—of the Hunting and Advanced Technology (HAT) Working Group in developing negotiated rulemaking proposals, public outreach, and policy recommendations. The HAT Working Group consensus recommendations were specific to:

Principles for Evaluating Technology Advancements in the Future

Drones

Smart Optics

Muzzleloader Technology

Short Range Weapons

Education

Transportation

Artificial Intelligence

Modern Archery Optics

The Commission also directed Fish and Game staff to incorporate three draft recommendations from the HAT Working Group into the negotiated rulemaking process. Those three draft recommendations were not included in the consensus package because they were one vote shy of reaching 100% consensus. Those recommendations were specific to:

Night Vision

Thermal Imaging Optics

Transmitting Trail Cameras

Fish and Game encourages the public to provide input on the proposed rule changes above during the negotiated rulemaking process. Specific recommendation and draft recommendation language can be found here, along with additional HAT Working Group resources.