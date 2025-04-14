F&G Commission will meet via special conference call on Tuesday, April 15 at 9 a.m. MST

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to hold a special conference call on Tuesday, April 15 at 9 a.m. MST. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 South Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision regarding:

2025-2026 Migratory Game Bird Seasons

Snake River Closure

Confirmation of Hunting Unit 32A Mountain Lion Season

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).