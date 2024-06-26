Submit Release
Discover the Hidden World of Arcata Marsh Wildlife with Pete Haggard

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

yellow and black butterfly in grassJoin Pete Haggard on July 3 to hear about the smaller wildlife of the Arcata Marsh: insects, amphibians, and reptiles. The presentation by Pete – coauthor with his wife Judy of the field guide, “Insects of the Pacific Northwest” — is part of the First Wednesday Lecture Series sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. This 1-hour talk will be held at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center starting at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.

This talk will encourage you to look down when walking at the Marsh, rather than looking skyward for birds. You will be introduced to the natural histories of select bugs, frogs, salamanders, snakes, and lizards that depend on the Arcata Marsh for survival, while also serving as food for other resident wildlife.

Pete, who is retired from the Humboldt County Agriculture Commissioner’s Office, is garden chair for the local chapter of the California Native Plant Society. He teaches gardening classes for Cal Poly’s Extended Education, as well as for the University of California’s Master Gardener and Master Food Preserver Programs.

The presentation will be simulcast via Zoom at the following link: https://humboldtstate.zoom.us/j/87258590036?pwd=Wc6YGR1XUGHjpt5KLADWavGMSTopEa.1 and uploaded afterward to the FOAM YouTube channel. For more information, contact the Interpretive Center at 707-826-2359.

