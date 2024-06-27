Five Tips on How to Swim with Sharks: Wondercide Reveals Shark Tank Tips for Shark Week, July 7-13
EINPresswire.com/ -- Visions of sharks bring anticipation, anxiety and even terror. The thought of being in the water when fins appear slicing through the surface as beachgoers scream can give many of us nightmares. At the same time, we have awe and respect for one of nature’s greatest sea predators. So choosing to swim with sharks in the ocean or with sharks in business is not for the faint of heart.
“Wondercide’s appearance on Shark Tank forever changed the company,” said Wondercide Head of Brand Tracey Brooks, “Almost overnight, our brand went from local to national. We were in front of millions of viewers and had a shot at partnering with the sharks.”
Company founder and entrepreneur Stephanie Boone pitched Wondercide standing beside her head of marketing, presenting the sharks with a line of plant-powered pest control products for pets, families, homes, and yards. On the show, Shark Tank, episode 725, they receive three offers and accept Lori Greiner's deal. Later, Wondercide decides not to accept the deal but is grateful for the chance to appear on the Shark Tank TV show and help millions of families learn about an alternative to conventional pest protection.
In anticipation of Shark Week, Wondercide shares tips on swimming with the Sharks on Shark Tank:
1. The World is an Ocean:
There are opportunities everywhere, especially when creating a new solution for a widespread problem. Be tenacious to make the world a better place. For instance, Luna, the dog of Wondercide’s founder, inspired the brand. After what her vet suspected was a life-threatening reaction to conventional flea-and-tick control, Stephanie knew there had to be a better way. So she rolled up her sleeves and innovated a plant-powered alternative.
2. Fins to the Left, Fins to the Right:
Stephanie received a call to be on Shark Tank just hours after Luna passed away in her arms. Distraught, she didn’t think she could appear on the show. But she pushed through, feeling compelled and responsible to share her story with the hope that it would save others from going through the same pain.
3. Churn through the Chum:
Some days will consist of treading through murky water. Find that internal energy and just don’t quit! When it was time for Stephanie’s appearance on Shark Tank she was 4 months pregnant and tired, but relentless in her pursuit to move forward with a vision to make plant-powered solutions that help pets and people live happier, long lives together.
4. Face the Jaws:
Standing up to fears and facing them head-on could return the greatest payout. Remember that difficult does not mean impossible. When Stephanie faced the Shark Tank judges, it was one of the scariest times of her life. She had never been on national TV and Luna wasn’t by her side. Yet, doing this and telling Luna’s story helped earn support to make Wondercide products available nationwide.
5. Swim for your Life:
Find a life passion and do it with all of your might. Luna helped Stephanie find her purpose in life and her deep love for her dog lit a fire that now helps families everywhere. Fierce Love® for families of every kind is a founding principle that continues to guide the company, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.
Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco.com. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
Melissa Watkins
“Wondercide’s appearance on Shark Tank forever changed the company,” said Wondercide Head of Brand Tracey Brooks, “Almost overnight, our brand went from local to national. We were in front of millions of viewers and had a shot at partnering with the sharks.”
Company founder and entrepreneur Stephanie Boone pitched Wondercide standing beside her head of marketing, presenting the sharks with a line of plant-powered pest control products for pets, families, homes, and yards. On the show, Shark Tank, episode 725, they receive three offers and accept Lori Greiner's deal. Later, Wondercide decides not to accept the deal but is grateful for the chance to appear on the Shark Tank TV show and help millions of families learn about an alternative to conventional pest protection.
In anticipation of Shark Week, Wondercide shares tips on swimming with the Sharks on Shark Tank:
1. The World is an Ocean:
There are opportunities everywhere, especially when creating a new solution for a widespread problem. Be tenacious to make the world a better place. For instance, Luna, the dog of Wondercide’s founder, inspired the brand. After what her vet suspected was a life-threatening reaction to conventional flea-and-tick control, Stephanie knew there had to be a better way. So she rolled up her sleeves and innovated a plant-powered alternative.
2. Fins to the Left, Fins to the Right:
Stephanie received a call to be on Shark Tank just hours after Luna passed away in her arms. Distraught, she didn’t think she could appear on the show. But she pushed through, feeling compelled and responsible to share her story with the hope that it would save others from going through the same pain.
3. Churn through the Chum:
Some days will consist of treading through murky water. Find that internal energy and just don’t quit! When it was time for Stephanie’s appearance on Shark Tank she was 4 months pregnant and tired, but relentless in her pursuit to move forward with a vision to make plant-powered solutions that help pets and people live happier, long lives together.
4. Face the Jaws:
Standing up to fears and facing them head-on could return the greatest payout. Remember that difficult does not mean impossible. When Stephanie faced the Shark Tank judges, it was one of the scariest times of her life. She had never been on national TV and Luna wasn’t by her side. Yet, doing this and telling Luna’s story helped earn support to make Wondercide products available nationwide.
5. Swim for your Life:
Find a life passion and do it with all of your might. Luna helped Stephanie find her purpose in life and her deep love for her dog lit a fire that now helps families everywhere. Fierce Love® for families of every kind is a founding principle that continues to guide the company, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.
Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco.com. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
Melissa Watkins
AMSTERLAND
+1 804-402-5316
MelissaW@AMSTERLAND.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Stephanie Boone's Reason for Wondercide – Plant Powered Pest Protection