LAW NEWS RELEASE – Deputy Sheriff Arrested

 

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 26, 2024

 

Deputy Sheriff Arrested for Reckless Endangering

HONOLULU – On June 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Deputy Sheriff William K. Keahi, age 40, was placed under arrest for alleged reckless endangering, and harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division. Keahi was released pending further investigation.

Keahi is assigned to the Airport Division. Keahi is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Media Contact:

Wayne Ibarra

Acting Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Cell: 808-757-0500

Email: [email protected]

 

 

 

