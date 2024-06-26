20 June 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – UNITAR Division of Prosperity welcomed 917 professionals from Asia and Pacific Island Countries to join the inaugural webinar of Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Sea and Human Security on 20 June 2024 through a Zoom meeting. The programme aims to provide government officials and activists in Pacific Small Island and Asian countries with skills, knowledge, and capacity to enhance and stabilize climate, economic stability, food security, and maritime security. Another fundamental purpose of the programme is to establish a network and collaboration mechanisms among fellow leaders from Asia and the Pacific.

The webinar started with a welcome speech from Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Office in Hiroshima, followed by warm greetings and introductions from UNITAR staff members. Following the introductory session, training staff from UNITAR provided a walk-through of the training programme structure, assignments, evaluation criteria, and online learning tools. Experts in sea and human security gave lectures on marine security and guided project planning and development after the orientation. At the end of the session, UNITAR gave the floor to the participants to share their questions and concerns, during which participants engaged in the conversation with an impressive level of enthusiasm.

The second webinar has been scheduled for 11 July. Before the second gathering, the participants are required to enrol in self-paced online learning through EdApp and are encouraged to join an online community called Prosperity Unlimited.