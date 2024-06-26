St. Johnsbury Barracks / 2 Car Motor Vehicle Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4004914

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6-26-24 at 1446 hours

STREET/INTERSECTION: US-2 / Scenic Overlook

TOWN: Danville

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michelle Downing

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

INJURIES: Minor – head/neck/back

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kimberly Prohaska

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/26/24 at approximately 1446 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 549 US-2 , Danville, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located two vehicles—a GMC Yukon and Subaru Outback—in the middle of the roadway. The Subaru had major front-end damage and was stopped on the center line, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The GMC had moderate rear-end damage and was completely blocking the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers made contact with Operator #2, Kimberly Prohaska (40), who had operated the GMC Yukon. They also met with Operator #1, Michelle Downing (47), who had operated the Subaru Outback. Both parties advised that Prohaska was stopped in the eastbound lane of travel on US-2, preparing to turn left into the Danville Animal Hospital; she was yielding to westbound traffic. While Prohaska was stopped and preparing to turn, Downing was traveling eastbound on US-2 from behind Prohaska. Downing failed to see Prohaska; she continued traveling east at approximately 40mph, failing to brake and stop behind Prohaska. As a result, Downing crashed into the rear of Prohaska’s vehicle.

Prohaska was uninjured, however, Downing sustained minor-moderate injuries to her torso, back, and neck. Downing was evaluated by CALEX Ambulance Service on-scene and subsequently transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) by way of ambulance for further care. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Investigation revealed that alcohol was not a contributing factor to the crash.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Danville Fire Department, CALEX Ambulance Service, and Rolands Wrecker Service.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819