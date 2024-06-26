St. Johnsbury Barracks / 2 Car Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4004914
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6-26-24 at 1446 hours
STREET/INTERSECTION: US-2 / Scenic Overlook
TOWN: Danville
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michelle Downing
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
INJURIES: Minor – head/neck/back
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kimberly Prohaska
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/26/24 at approximately 1446 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 549 US-2 , Danville, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located two vehicles—a GMC Yukon and Subaru Outback—in the middle of the roadway. The Subaru had major front-end damage and was stopped on the center line, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The GMC had moderate rear-end damage and was completely blocking the eastbound lane of travel.
Troopers made contact with Operator #2, Kimberly Prohaska (40), who had operated the GMC Yukon. They also met with Operator #1, Michelle Downing (47), who had operated the Subaru Outback. Both parties advised that Prohaska was stopped in the eastbound lane of travel on US-2, preparing to turn left into the Danville Animal Hospital; she was yielding to westbound traffic. While Prohaska was stopped and preparing to turn, Downing was traveling eastbound on US-2 from behind Prohaska. Downing failed to see Prohaska; she continued traveling east at approximately 40mph, failing to brake and stop behind Prohaska. As a result, Downing crashed into the rear of Prohaska’s vehicle.
Prohaska was uninjured, however, Downing sustained minor-moderate injuries to her torso, back, and neck. Downing was evaluated by CALEX Ambulance Service on-scene and subsequently transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) by way of ambulance for further care. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Investigation revealed that alcohol was not a contributing factor to the crash.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Danville Fire Department, CALEX Ambulance Service, and Rolands Wrecker Service.
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819