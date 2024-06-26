San Bernardino County’s public defender takes justice services on the road

In May, the Offices of the Public Defender held the county’s first record-clearing event in Landers, a small Mojave Desert community, using a new RV mobile defense unit with remote access to San Bernardino Superior Court. At the four-hour event, more than 80 individual cases were heard virtually and about 20 to 30 individuals had their records cleared, according to Public Defender Thomas Sone, who helped develop the program.
