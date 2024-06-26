Three-Strikes Resentencing Must Comply With Initiative

A statute enacted by the Legislature in 2019—which retroactively eliminates most prior-prison enhancements and provides for the reevaluation of a defendant’s sentence under any other changes in sentencing laws—may not be used to apply the penalty revisions of the voter-approved Three Strikes Reform Act, as doing so would unconstitutionally amend the provisions of the initiative, the Sixth District Court of Appeal held yesterday.
