California's AI safety squeeze

As states take the AI legislation lead from a deadlocked Congress, a new California AI safety bill is pitting some leaders of the state's hottest industry against many of its lawmakers. Proponents of the bill say AI is advancing at such a rapid pace that California shouldn't wait for Washington to establish protections for the public. Opponents maintain that the rules will stifle AI innovation.

