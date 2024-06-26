GC81 Daily Update: Tuesday, June 25

Today’s highlights The third day of the 81st General Convention began with Morning Prayer in the ballroom. Watch the service online.



Legislative sessions: Both houses met in joint session in the House of Deputies for a morning presentation by the chairs and members of the Joint Nominating Committee for the Election of the Presiding Bishop. Legislative sessions continued in the afternoon. Read more about what happened today in the Episcopal News Service’s GC81 Daily Digest and its other convention coverage. Election of House of Deputies president: The House of Deputies reelected Julia Ayala Harris as president Tuesday afternoon. Ayala Harris’ second term begins on June 28 at the close of convention. Read more. Ayala Harris took questions from media at a press conference Tuesday afternoon hosted by the communications office of the president of the House of Deputies.



Introducing new ‘Way of Love’ discipleship resource for kids

The “BIG Way of Love for Kids”—on display at the Evangelism booth in the Exhibit Hall and available online in English, Spanish, and French—offers a set of playing cards and activities that invite and guide children into spiritual practices, including exploring, listening, praying, learning, and practicing. The cards are supplemented by seven audio recordings featuring paraphrased Bible stories, and a “Grown-ups Guide to the BIG Way of Love.”