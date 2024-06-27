Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience is Coming to Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 23
Experience Offers a Spirited Journey into the Afterlife inspired by this Fall’s Highly Anticipated Movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ghoulish collaboration, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever are bringing the strange and unusual world of Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” to life. Fans will soon have the chance to step into BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The Afterlife Experience, opening Friday, August 23 at Los Angeles’s Ovation Hollywood (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood). The one-of-a-kind 11,000-square-foot experience will open in anticipation of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the hugely anticipated sequel to the original film, which will open exclusively in theaters on September 6, 2024.
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The Afterlife Experience will take guests on a journey into the iconic universe of everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist through over 11,000 square feet of all new and movie-packed touchpoints. Featuring recreated sets, live entertainment and various photo ops, fans will be immersed in the world of the recently deceased. Inside the experience, guests will knock three times to reveal a portal and cross the threshold into the Afterlife, where the one and only Beetlejuice awaits alongside a cast of eclectic ghosts. Grab an exclusive passport and take a seat in the Waiting Room next to a pair of ghosts; take your place on the cover of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased; come face to face with a legendary sandworm; and so much more. Themed food and beverage offerings will also be available for purchase at the Afterlife Diner.
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The Afterlife Experience will also feature a selection of limited-edition merchandise and collectibles inspired by the film’s distinctive imagery at the Afterlife Souvenir Shop, open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.
Tickets for the experience start at $25 and are slated to go on sale on Wednesday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. PDT exclusively on the Fever marketplace. Fans are invited to visit www.BeetlejuiceExperience.com and sign up for Fever’s VIP list for exclusive pre-sale access to tickets.
For more information, visit www.BeetlejuiceExperience.com, or follow along at @Beetlejuice.Experience.
About “BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE”
Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.
After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.
Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing. A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 nationwide, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment:
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.
About Fever:
Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.
Alex Jakubiak
Carol Fox & Associates
alexj@carolfoxassociates.com