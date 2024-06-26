My Cemetery Friends - A Celebration of life through time immemorial
Discover new found friends along the way as Vincent J. Tomeo shares a collection of poems through his experiencesRESEDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiences are often shared through stories and casual conversations, sometimes even with random people met throughout life—an interesting way to share life's ups and downs.
Author Vincent J. Tomeo sought out people's tales and experiences, often encountered near a nearby cemetery, Mount Saint Mary by his home, which he goes walking to find peace and solace every day. "My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York" is a celebration of poems inspired by those encounters, each one leaving a deep impact.
Vincent J. Tomeo, a poet, archivist, historian, and community activist, has had his works published in various places all over the world, including the New York Times. With over one thousand, one hundred and forty-five literary pieces of literature, essays, short stories, poems, and newspaper articles, along with 108 awards, Vincent's dedication to his craft shines through.
"My Cemetery Friends" is a celebration of life, delicately addressing the sensitive topic of death while delivering soothing and inspiring poems that can inspire people. It's a testament to Vincent's gift as an author.
This book promises to captivate readers of all ages with its universal themes and reflective nature. “My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York” by Vincent J. Tomeo is available on Amazon and all other online book retailers. Find out more about the author and his other published works on his blog, www.vincentjtomeo.com
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential
Elmer Alexander Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 818-809-0723
email us here