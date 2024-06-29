Submit Release
BCGA Foundation to Host “Celebrity Game-A-Thon” Fundraiser during ESPYS Awards Celebration

Our mission is to ensure that students of color have the opportunities and resources to succeed in the gaming and esports industries. This fundraiser is crucial in helping us achieve that goal.”
— Keshia Walker, Founder & Chairwoman of BCGA Foundation
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) Foundation, an organization offering resources to gaming and esports careers for Black & women of color students, announces its Celebrity Game-A-Thon charity fundraiser. This exclusive event, taking place on Wednesday, July 10, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Scopely → the #1 mobile video game publisher in the U.S. known for top games such as “MONOPOLY GO!” and “Stumble Guys” will have celebrity appearances and will coincide with the 2024 ESPYS Awards.

The Celebrity Game-A-Thon aims to raise funds for BCGA's Foundation mission of empowering students, especially Black students & young women of color, by creating opportunities in gaming, esports, and digital media, ensuring they have the resources and support to thrive in the multi-billion-dollar industry. Despite the industry's significant growth, only a small percentage of professionals in gaming are Black & women of color. For instance, a report from the Entertainment Software Association indicated that while the video game sector generates more than 428,646 jobs, only 2% of professionals are Black and less than .5% are women of color (NewsOne).

“We are thrilled to host the Celebrity Game-A-Thon at Scopely, during such a high-profile sports and entertainment week,” said Keshia Walker, Founder & Chairwoman of BCGA Foundation. “Our mission is to ensure that students of color have the opportunities and resources to succeed in the gaming and esports industries. This fundraiser is crucial in helping us achieve that goal.”

Event Details:
● Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
● Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
● Special Guests: DJ Mark the Spot and celebrities in sports & entertainment
● RSVP: Required by visiting www.BCGAUSA.org/events

This event is an opportunity for supporters to engage with the game community, enjoy an epic evening with industry professionals and celebrities, and contribute to a worthy cause. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards BCGA Foundation’s initiatives.

About the Black Collegiate Gaming Association Foundation

The Black Collegiate Gaming Association Foundation is a 501c3 organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming and esports industry to Black students and young women of color. BCGAF offers a comprehensive range of programs, including virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities, team building, and leadership training, professional development and networking events, scholarships, and mentorships, as well as on-campus esports and gaming labs. BCGAF has provided hardware, software, and accessories aided to build and maintain successful esports gaming labs at each of the 17 HBCU charter member Institutions.

Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched the BCGA Foundation in August of 2020 after more than 20 years of running successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. To date, gaming labs are established in 14 HBCUs across the country through relentless efforts, and a continuation of virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities. For more information about BCGA and its mission, please visit https://bcgausa.org/.

