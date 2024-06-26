Annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular Set for Jones Beach

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the fireworks display at Jones Beach State Park will again take place on Independence Day, July 4, illuminating the sky at Long Island's popular oceanfront park. The Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach is a 25-minute celebration in colors that will dazzle and delight all ages.

"To celebrate our nation’s 248th birthday, our State Parks’ Centennial, and the 95th birthday of Jones Beach, we hope you’ll join us to make memories under the fireworks on the Fourth of July,” Governor Hochul said. “Our fireworks show over Jones Beach is a great summer tradition and I encourage New Yorkers to go see what this show and all our state parks have to offer.”

The colorful crackers, displayed and performed by Garden State Fireworks, will take place Thursday, July 4, beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show will be accompanied with simulcast music from WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM. There is no additional charge for the fireworks show. Regular park admission is $10 per vehicle.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “This year is so special for us, 100 years as a park system. What better way to celebrate our Centennial and Independence Day than with fireworks on the beach. We thank Jovia Financial Credit Union and all of our sponsors for supporting this summer tradition on Long Island that brings together so many families and friends at Jones Beach State Park."

This year's program, with lead sponsorship by Jovia Financial Credit Union, is also made possible with support from the Natural Heritage Trust, Foundation for Long Island State Parks Inc., Newsday, Connoisseur Media Long Island and J & B Restaurant Partners.

Jovia Financial Credit Union’s Chief Marketing Officer Renu said, “At Jovia, being a part of our community isn’t just about living and working here on Long Island, it’s about making contributions and celebrating unity. It’s an honor to be the title sponsor of the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach for the fourth consecutive year, which is the ultimate symbol of national pride and patriotism. It’s our way of lighting up the skies and hearts of everyone who attends, and we value the opportunity to be part of this historical day and annual tradition.”

Connoisseur Media COO David Bevins said, “There is no better way to spend our nation's birthday than at the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach. We know the show will illuminate the sky and hearts of everyone who sees it. We hope the simulcast of the show’s soundtrack on WALK 97.5 and KJOY 98.3 will continue to serve as a tradition to bring together families, friends, and neighbors in a shared experience of joy and celebration. It’s an honor to be part of it.”

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 84 million visits in 2023. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Join us in celebrating our Centennial throughout 2024, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and the OPRHP Blog.