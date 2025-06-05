Transformative Infrastructure Projects in Village of Catskill

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on transformative water and sewer projects totaling $30 million in the Village of Catskill. The Village is modernizing its outdated wastewater and stormwater system to safeguard the Hudson River and build a stronger, more resilient community. The village is also replacing a century-old water main and undertaking additional improvements that will protect drinking water. A combination of State, federal and local investments, including more than $24 million in grants, are making the projects affordable for local ratepayers while delivering good-paying jobs to the Capital District. The projects signify important progress for Catskill — cleaner water, stronger infrastructure and new opportunities for growth.

“This project reflects New York’s unwavering commitment to clean water and affordability,” Governor Hochul said. “By upgrading outdated water systems and reducing harmful pollution in the Hudson River, we’re ensuring that communities have access to safe, clean water, without placing added strain on family budgets. These investments are not only protecting the health of our residents today but also creating a more sustainable future for New Yorkers.”

Catskill’s sewer project will reduce inflow and filtration in the sanitary sewers, allowing for the future decommissioning of four outdated sewer outfalls that currently discharge untreated or partially treated wastewater into the Hudson River during heavy rain events. By upgrading key components of the local sewer network, the project will reduce pollution, ensure reliable wastewater services for residents, and strengthen the community’s resilience to extreme weather-related impacts.

The drinking water project is part of a comprehensive effort that includes replacing aging water mains, reconstructing the sedimentation basin, constructing a new water storage tank, and upgrading the existing water filtration plant. This project marks a significant step toward ensuring the long-term health and safety of the village’s water supply.

These projects are funded by grants from Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to clean water and investments from the State Revolving Funds, enhanced in part by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The State Revolving Funds are New York’s primary financial vehicle for advancing the State’s clean water goals, delivering billions annually to communities statewide. The additional federal investment through IIJA has expanded the Funds’ reach, allowing more communities to undertake critical water and sewer projects while minimizing the financial burden on local ratepayers.

This investment is part of New York’s broader strategy to maximize the impact of state and federal infrastructure dollars, ensuring every region benefits from cleaner water, safer systems, and long-term sustainability.

The sewer project funding includes:

$13.7 million from the State’s Water Quality Improvement Program and Water Infrastructure Improvement grants

$7.5 million federal grant and $3.8 million interest-free financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, enhanced by IIJA funding

The drinking water project funding includes:

$2.9 million from the State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement grant program

$2 million in low-interest financing from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund

In addition to protecting water quality, the projects will support construction, manufacturing, engineering, and other related industry jobs. The projects will be completed in multiple phases. This phase is expected to be completed in Summer 2026.

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “EFC is proud to support these vital projects that will directly benefit Catskill and the communities along the Hudson River, and further Governor Hochul’s statewide commitment to clean water. Thanks to the power of the State Revolving Funds and New York’s targeted water infrastructure grants, we’re helping communities afford projects that otherwise might be out of reach. These investments not only protect our environment but also ensure long-term affordability for local ratepayers.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The village of Catskill’s critical infrastructure projects will safeguard drinking water, reduce pollution in the Hudson River, and enhance resiliency in the face of increasingly destructive storms. DEC is proud to partner with EFC and village leaders as we advance Governor Hochul’s clean water priorities and make record state investments in projects like this so they are more affordable for communities and protect residents throughout the region.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul continues to show her commitment to ensuring access to safe drinking water for communities like Catskill and throughout the State of New York. Investments in water infrastructure that are affordable for all are essential to public health. The State Health Department will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to protect this most vital resource and the health of New Yorkers.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family and resident in Catskill should have access to clean drinking water and a modern water-sewer system. I’m proud to deliver millions in federal funding from our bipartisan Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs law to modernize the village’s wastewater and stormwater system. This will help clean the Hudson River by cleaning up the sewer outflows and ensuring residents have access to cleaner drinking water – all while creating good-paying jobs, jobs, jobs. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in the fight to turn the tide on our state’s aging water infrastructure to keep our communities economically safe, healthy and economically vibrant.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Investing in modern water infrastructure is one of the most effective ways we can protect the Hudson River Valley watershed and ensure clean, reliable drinking water for local communities like the Village of Catskill. New York has some of the oldest water systems in the country, and too often, the cost of these upgrades is insurmountable for small communities to manage on their own. I’m proud to have helped secure the state support that made these water infrastructure improvements in Catskill possible, and I thank Governor Hochul for her partnership in getting it done.”

Greene County Director of Economic Development, Tourism, and Planning James Hannahs said, “Access to clean drinking water and effective stormwater management is essential for the high quality-of-life factor that Greene County strives to strengthen and maintain. With these necessary updates to their water infrastructure and resilient safeguards to the Hudson River, the Village of Catskill will solidify its profile as the premiere destination to raise a family, open a business, and connect with the Great Northern Catskills.”

Catskill Village Board President Natasha Law said, “The Village of Catskill is excited to announce that we are officially breaking ground on our water and sewer projects, funded by $16.6 million in state grants, $7.5 million in federal grants, and additional financing from the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds. These essential improvements will protect water quality within our community. We anticipate completing this phase by Summer 2026 and look forward to the positive impact on our village.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY26 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Any community needing assistance with water infrastructure projects is encouraged to contact EFC. New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from EFC’s investments using the interactive project impact dashboard.