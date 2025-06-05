Securing a Healthier Future for SUNY Downstate

Governor Kathy Hochul today received the Downstate Community Advisory Board proposal for the more than $1 billion State reinvestment in SUNY Downstate’s hospital. Following months of community input and engagement, the advisory board advanced a proposal that aims to stabilize and renovate the facility and deliver a modern hospital to Central Brooklyn.

“Central Brooklyn deserves world-class health care, and with this historic $1 billion investment, we’re securing a brighter, healthier future for SUNY Downstate and the communities it serves,” Governor Hochul said. “This plan was shaped by the voices of those who know and rely on Downstate — community members, faculty and staff — and their input was critical to getting this right. I’m grateful to SUNY and the advisory board for their commitment to building a strong, sustainable future SUNY Downstate, and I look forward to thoroughly reviewing the proposed plan.”

The proposal from the advisory board will:

Retain all current inpatient and outpatient services, including maternity and kidney transplant services

Convert all double occupancy rooms to private rooms with showers and add additional rooms, resulting in 225 operational beds (with the goal of increasing the current 165 average daily census)

Modernize and expand the emergency department to 45 stations

Establish/renovate dedicated inpatient specialty units for cardiology, oncology, and orthopedics

Build a new hospital annex, including a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center that expands services in oncology and cardiology

Address the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure issues that have resulted in repeated system failures

Improve leadership and operations to achieve greater operational sustainability

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY Downstate has long served as a cornerstone of care for Brooklynites – and as a result of Governor Hochul’s leadership and investment, it will continue to do so long into the future. Thank you to Governor Hochul, to the advisory board, and to every community member who contributed to this proposal that will ensure a strong and sustainable SUNY Downstate hospital for the communities we are proud to serve.”

The advisory board’s task was to consider recommendations to establish a reasonable, scalable and fiscally responsible plan for the financial health, viability, and sustainability of SUNY Downstate within a range of available funds.

The advisory board – consisting of healthcare and community leaders – worked throughout the past nearly six months to gather input and ideas directly from the community to inform the proposal. Over the course of their deliberations, the advisory board:

Held four public hearings (one more than statutorily required) on January 22, February 27, March 13, and April 28, with two in Community Board #9 and two in Community Board #17

Met with numerous community stakeholders including the SUNY Downstate Medical School Department Chairs, the Brooklyn for Downstate advocacy group (twice), the leadership at SUNY Downstate, and other regional healthcare providers

Carefully reviewed analysis of the community health needs (including the Brooklyn for Downstate data needs analysis and recommendations for the future of SUNY Downstate, the Community Health Needs Assessment 2022 prepared by the NYC Health & Hospitals, and the New York State Department of Health’s Study of Healthcare System Inequities and Perinatal Access in Brooklyn report), Downstate Hospital’s financials, and the condition of Downstate Hospital’s physical plant

Engaged a team of consultants to provide expert analysis, infrastructure assessment, financial modeling, architectural and engineering scenarios, and coordination, including ADENA Consulting Group, LLC, QPK Design, Ramboll, Ewing Cole, and Kaufman Hall. In addition, at stakeholders' request, the advisory board engaged Deloitte to independently assess the reasonableness of the financial modeling and identify options to reduce the ongoing operating deficit.

After gathering public and stakeholder input over many months, the approach now recommended by the advisory board was presented to the public as an option under consideration at the fourth public hearing on April 28. View materials from the public hearings here.

Downstate’s hospital provides inpatient and outpatient health care services in Central Brooklyn and leads in research and scholarship to address health disparities in New York City and across the state.

Last year, SUNY Downstate’s hospital faced a $100 million annual deficit and was at risk of being unable to operate without additional funding, while contending with a hospital facility in disrepair and vulnerable to major crises, including recent major infrastructure incidents.

In response, Governor Hochul worked with the Legislature and SUNY to develop a plan to engage community leaders in developing a sustainable future for Downstate and provided a historic capital investment. The Governor championed $750 million in capital funding for SUNY Downstate’s hospital in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 Enacted State Budgets, and directed SUNY to dedicate its anticipated $50 million annual capital allocations in each of the next seven years to bring the total investment to more than $1 billion.

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University President Dr. Wayne J. Riley said, “This plan represents an extraordinary investment in SUNY Downstate’s hospital and a bright future for our patients, our students, and our faculty and staff. I want to thank Governor Hochul, the Brooklyn legislative delegation, the SUNY Board of Trustees and Chancellor King, the faculty and staff of SUNY Downstate, and the faith leaders, labor organizations, and other community stakeholders who have worked together to envision a strong and achievable future for SUNY Downstate.”

SUNY Trustee and Chair of the Academic Medical Centers and Hospitals Committee Eric Corngold said, “SUNY is proud of the unique and important role SUNY Downstate plays in Central Brooklyn and New York State. We are committed to a strong and sustainable future for SUNY Downstate and grateful to Governor Hochul for a historic investment in SUNY Downstate’s hospital.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said, “Governor Hochul has shown a strong commitment to strengthening health care across New York—from expanding mental health services to supporting the nursing workforce and modernizing medical facilities. Investing in SUNY Downstate’s hospital is a critical step that will improve health outcomes and better serve the residents of Central Brooklyn.”

SUNY Downstate Chair of the Department of Community and Family Health Dr. Enitza George, M.D., MBA, MSAI. said, “After six months of working with the DCAB members, I believe these recommendations truly reflect our commitment to listening to the community. We carefully considered what’s needed and balanced it with what’s possible given the current funding. I'm genuinely excited about what’s next—for Brooklyn as a whole and for Downstate in particular.”

SUNY Downstate Community Advisory Board Member Pastor Louis Hilton Straker Jr. said, “Reinvesting in Downstate will not only mean improved care, it will also mean a sense of safety and dignity for Central Brooklynites. Over the last year, we’ve seen how different voices and perspectives can enter a room and come together to deliver for our communities. Let Downstate serve as a sign of hope on what we can do when New Yorkers stand by each other and insist on solutions.”

SUNY Downstate Community Advisory Board Member Dr. Lesly Kernisant said, “In my decades of caring for Brooklyn patients, a simple fact is clear: modern facilities and comprehensive services lead to improved care. This investment in SUNY Downstate’s future–which includes vital support for maternal health care–marks an important moment in the collective effort to reduce health disparities and secure a better future for our community.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Securing this historic investment in SUNY Downstate is a major victory for Brooklyn—preserving critical services, modernizing the hospital, and reaffirming our commitment to equitable, high-quality care. By establishing the Community Advisory Board, we ensured that the voices of patients, workers, and the community were central to every discussion about Downstate’s future. I applaud Senator Myrie and all my Brooklyn colleagues whose tireless advocacy made this moment possible and who continue to lead the charge toward the full revitalization of SUNY Downstate Medical Center.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “Securing $1 billion for Downstate is historic – I applaud Governor Hochul and the community leaders who helped shape this proposal. This is an important moment to be investing in our healthcare ecosystem, and Downstate’s modernization can serve as a model for vulnerable facilities across the state.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “As the representative for Central Brooklyn and SUNY Downstate, I have made it a priority to advocate to Governor Hochul and legislative leaders for the investments this hospital needs to serve our community and the city. Through this year’s budget process, we fought to secure critical funding for Downstate and for the healthcare infrastructure that so many New Yorkers rely on. With federal threats to Medicaid mounting, this new commitment from the state could not be more important. I commend the Governor for her leadership in protecting access to care and driving equity across the healthcare system.

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “SUNY Downstate was founded 165 years ago, and served as a vital healthcare institution and safety-net hospital, helping over 300,000 Brooklynites annually, regardless of their ability to pay. In recent years, our borough's only academic medical center kept trying to provide innovative, high-quality-care for all, while its 19th century infrastructure crumbled; putting the Downstate Hospital in serious peril; while leaving our most vulnerable constituents with next-to-nothing for healthcare. Gov. Hochul took decisive action, when other leaders swept this problem under the rug, and worked with the Brooklyn Delegation and our communities to deliver a one billion-dollar solution ensuring a bright future for SUNY Downstate and the Brooklynites who depend on it. Thank you to the Advisory Board for providing a blueprint to revitalize SUNY Downstate into a world-class, state-of-the-art health center that will truly save the lives of Brooklynites today and for decades to come.”

New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis said, “I wholeheartedly applaud Governor Hochul for this historic and transformative $1 billion investment in SUNY Downstate Medical Center—a bold commitment that demonstrates extraordinary leadership and responsiveness to the urgent needs of Central Brooklyn residents. Knowing that this funding will restore full inpatient and outpatient care over 200 beds is a massive achievement in our fight to save this institution. As our community continues to advocate for a transformative and responsive investment, I am proud that our concerns were heard to bring modernized facilities and high-quality services to the working-class families of Central Brooklyn. Governor Hochul listened to the needs of our neighborhoods and I look forward to the strengthening of this essential institution.”

New York City Council Member Mercedes Narcisse said, “This $1 billion investment and the restoration of 225 beds are crucial steps in ensuring Downstate stays open and continues to serve our community. I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and unwavering commitment to preserving this essential healthcare institution in Central Brooklyn. By implementing the majority of the Downstate Community Advisory Board’s recommendations, we are listening to those who know best and ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all who rely on Downstate.”

Bishop Orlando Findlayter said, “We’ve seen private hospitals across the city close or limit services in recent years, which has been a rising threat to the healthcare of New Yorkers in underserved communities. But thanks to leadership from the Governor and our local community, Downstate will ensure the long-term commitment of all existing inpatient and outpatient services, and will serve as a beacon of care and community.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “The release of the Downstate Community Advisory proposal for the reinvestment of more than $1 billion is a victory for the entire Central Brooklyn community, including the constituents of my district who rely on SUNY Downstate Hospital. I’d like to thank all the people who have fought so hard to get us to this point. That includes advocates, SUNY leadership, lawmakers, union leaders, and members of the faith and medical communities. And, of course, we would not be at this critical juncture without the leadership of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The proposal, which follows months of community input, retains kidney transplant and maternity services – which are priorities for my community, as we battle high rates of diabetes and fight for better Black maternal health outcomes. I look forward to the modernization of the emergency department, infrastructure upgrades and many other improvements stemming from the proposal. We have collectively struck a decisive blow in the ongoing effort to combat health disparities in Brooklyn communities of color. The quality of one’s care should not be determined by zip code.”

President of the Public Employees Federation Wayne Spence said, “PEF has been a vocal advocate for the revitalization of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, emphasizing the necessity of substantial investment to address long-standing challenges in the community. PEF's consistent advocacy underscored the importance of sustained investment and stakeholder engagement in transforming SUNY Downstate into a renewed and equitable healthcare institution for Brooklyn's residents. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for allocating $1 billion to revitalize Downstate so it can be the state-of-the-art healthcare hub that Brooklyn deserves."

Former NYC Health and Hospitals Executive Claire Patterson said, “New York’s healthcare institutions are in a precarious position – the moment requires a strong commitment to New York’s healthcare future, and the Governor is meeting this moment with the historic investment in Downstate. Proud to be a DCAB member advocating for and ensuring the Community’s voices were heard.”