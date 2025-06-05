Fellowship Allows NYS Artists to Partner with State Agencies

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new opportunity for New York State artists to partner with State agencies to develop innovative engagement for key state initiatives. Administered by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the State of the Arts Fellowship will bring artists and State government together to foster community connection, enhance public spaces, and amplify vital public service initiatives.

“New York State artists inspire audiences worldwide with their artistry and innovation and are one of our most important resources,” Governor Hochul said. “By combining our renowned creative talent with our hard-working State agencies, we will discover new solutions to important state initiatives.”

Guidelines for the program are available at arts.ny.gov/SOAfellow. The deadline is July 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Fellows will be announced by fall 2025.

The State of the Arts Fellowship will embed selected artists within three State agencies for year-long residencies beginning in fall 2025. Artists from all disciplines — including visual, performance, literature, film, and interdisciplinary practices — are invited to apply for this unique opportunity.

The inaugural placements are:

Office of General Services (OGS): revitalizing the Empire State Plaza through creative, community focused programming. (Albany)

Office of Mental Health (OMH): destigmatizing mental health issues and promoting access to OMH services. (at least one facility serving a rural upstate area and at least one in the NYC region)

Office of Victim Services (OVS): working with underserved populations to reduce barriers to access the Fair Access to Victim Compensation Act. (Brooklyn or Albany)

Through a collaborative process, fellows will work closely with State agencies to address pressing issues and implement projects that leave a lasting impact on communities across New York. Fellows will be chosen by the host agency and NYSCA. Award amount per artist fellow is $60,000, inclusive of all project expenses.

New York State Council on the Arts Director Erika Mallin said, “NYSCA has long recognized the essential role that artists play in our state: as changemakers and futurists, as bridge builders between communities, and as teachers and leaders. We are so proud to lead this important program that will bring artists and government together to benefit the health and well-being of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “OGS is proud to be among the state agencies selected to participate in the State of the Arts Fellowship hosted by NYSCA. Through this collaboration, OGS will be exploring placemaking strategies for the Empire State Plaza to deepen our connection with neighboring communities and enhance our public spaces to be more welcoming, vibrant, and reflective of the people we serve. This work will guide and inform future decision making across our entire portfolio. I would like to thank Governor Hochul and NYSCA for their dedication to finding new ways to engage with our state’s communities through this innovative program.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “We are deeply thankful to be among the agencies chosen by the New York State Council on the Arts to host an artist fellowship. This collaborative work will provide a new and creative approach to de-stigmatizing mental health and demonstrating recovery is both possible and accessible. Portraying individuals in recovery will acknowledge the progress they’ve made and inspire others. This fellowship represents Governor Hochul’s innovative approach to using the arts to promote the important work our state agencies undertake to help and serve New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Art has the power to transcend barriers and bring people together. We are thrilled to participate in the Artist Fellowship program, which will help us to better connect with victims and survivors of crime and improve access to the critical financial assistance available through OVS. I thank Governor Hochul and the Council on the Arts for their support and vision in creating this program.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture and creativity for all. For FY 2026, the Council on the Arts will award over $161 million, serving organizations and artists across all 10 of the state’s regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York’s creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov/SOAfellow, and follow NYSCA’s Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.