VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Attempted escape

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A2004089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11:15 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwestern Medical Center, St. Albans, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Attempted escape

 

ACCUSED: Nicolelus Sanborn

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has cited an inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town on a charge of attempted escape following an incident that occurred June 17 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

 

Nicolelus Sanborn, 30, of Burlington had been escorted by correctional officers to the hospital for a medical issue. Following the visit, Sanborn was returned to the transport van but was able to open an improperly secured door, exit the vehicle and flee on foot. Fully restrained in handcuffs and leg shackles, Sanborn made it about 20 feet before falling, at which point he was secured by correctional officers. He was returned to the prison without further incident. The Department of Corrections referred the matter to VSP for investigation.

 

Sanborn has been in custody since June 10, 2024, and is being held without bail following his arrest by the Burlington Police Department. He faces charges including aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, retail theft and possession of stolen property. He is due to be arraigned on the felony attempted escape charge on Aug. 6, 2024.

 

No additional information is available from the Vermont State Police at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Sanborn’s arraignment.

 

- 30 -

 

