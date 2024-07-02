Performance Engineering Earns 2024 ‘Best Firms To Work For’ Award
A Testament to Excellence and Employee-Centric Culture
This Best Firms To Work For Award reflects our dedication to creating a workplace where our talented team can thrive and grow as individuals and professionals.”BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Engineering Earns 2024 ‘Best Firms To Work For’ Award
— Scott Aspenlieder
Performance Engineering, a trusted, local Montana engineering firm has earned a Zweig Group 2024 Best Firms To Work For award. This national recognition underscores Performance Engineering's (PE) commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment built on the Montana values of hard work, accountability and community.
"This Best Firms To Work For award is a significant achievement for Performance Engineering," said Scott Aspenlieder, Co-Founder and Principal of the company. "It reflects our dedication to creating a workplace where our talented team can thrive and grow as individuals and professionals. We cultivate a tenacious spirit and passion for excellence at PE, and our commitment to investing in our team’s development means that we’re able to continuously set new standards in our industry. We truly care about our people, knowing that their well-being, personal growth and expertise drive our collective success.”
Performance Engineering, a top-rated Montana firm, delivers a comprehensive suite of services including civil engineering, surveying and construction management to clients throughout the Rocky Mountain West.
The Zweig Group is a leading research, publishing, and advisory services resource for companies in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry and is known for helping them drive performance and purpose. Zweig’s Best Firms To Work For award celebrates top AEC firms across the U.S. This year’s firms were evaluated comprehensively on firm culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and more–from both management and staff perspectives. Awards were given in multiple categories based on firm size and discipline.
“More than just an awards program, the Best Firms To Work For award offers a robust, industry-specific benchmarking platform that reveals what the employee experience looks like in today’s top AEC firms,” said Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens. “This ranking, along with the data it provides, empowers firms to develop strategies and initiatives that enhance their investment in their people. Given the continued unprecedented challenges in the AEC labor market, the 2024 winners have truly achieved something remarkable and have much to celebrate.”
About Performance Engineering
Scott Aspenlieder and Craig Dalton founded Performance Engineering in Billings, Montana with a single purpose: to break new ground in engineering excellence. Both were experienced civil engineers, ready to create a firm that would place a priority on relationships, go the extra mile for their clients, and take a collaborative approach to problem-solving.
Performance Engineering provides quality civil engineering, surveying and construction management services throughout the Rocky Mountain West. Our expertise spans municipal, government, water resources, land development and energy sectors, providing informed, tailored solutions for every project.
About Zweig Group
Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premier authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
