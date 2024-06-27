1TCC® Announces Global Demand for Platform Services, Pipeline Exceeds $13 Billion
1TCC® has announced a substantial expansion of its global sales pipeline, exceeding $13 billion, reflecting 1TCC's increasing global influence and demand.MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1TCC®, the leading global supply chain and inventory management firm, announced a substantial expansion of their global sales pipeline exceeding $13 billion. This growth reflects 1TCC's increasing global influence and demand across multiple sectors including healthcare, automotive, and high-tech.
1TCC's current pipeline features a diverse and prestigious Fortune 500 client base. The company is currently onboarding two new international clients, one in healthcare and one in the automotive sector. 1TCC remains dedicated to the automotive, pharmaceutical, and technology sectors, where the demand for liquidating capital stuck in inventory is growing as clients recognize the value of 1TCC’s solution.
Mike Doran, 1TCC’s Chief Revenue Officer, said “For the first time in our corporate history 1TCC’s pipeline exceeds $13 billion and there appears to be no end in sight to client demand for our services. Our solution clearly has resonance with the largest corporate clients in the world.”
Sanjay Bonde, 1TCC's Chairman and CEO, said “The global efforts of our sales and marketing team have left us with developments across the high-tech, healthcare, and automotive sectors, driving global brand recognition for 1TCC as an outsourced Vendor Managed Inventory platform of choice for our clients, suppliers, and bankers alike.”
About 1TCC®
1TCC® focuses on delivering capital-efficient supply chains™ in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
For more information visit us: www.1tcc.com | LinkedIn
Ronja Nerb
1TCC
+1 855-818-2226
email us here