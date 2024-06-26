Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4004911

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings               

STATION:    St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/26/24 at approximately 1255 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ocean State Job lot

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

On 6/26/24 at approximately 1255 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a retail theft at the Ocean State Job lot in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Vermont State police are looking for assistance in identifying the male involved. The identity of the suspect is currently unknown, and the Vermont State Police is requesting the public assistance in the Investigation.

 

Anyone with information on this incident please contact Trooper Hastings at the number above. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

