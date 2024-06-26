St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004911
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/26/24 at approximately 1255 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ocean State Job lot
VIOLATION: Larceny
On 6/26/24 at approximately 1255 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a retail theft at the Ocean State Job lot in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Vermont State police are looking for assistance in identifying the male involved. The identity of the suspect is currently unknown, and the Vermont State Police is requesting the public assistance in the Investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident please contact Trooper Hastings at the number above. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.