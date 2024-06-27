Jim Surmanek's Second Installment of the “Branigan” Duology Makes Huge Waves In the Literary Industry
ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the success of Jim Surmanek's first book, "Branigan - The Needs of the Few," anticipation ran high for Part II of the duology. Part I laid the foundation with its gripping storytelling, exploring the contrasting upbringings of protagonists Branigan and Fattal. Branigan's upbringing in New York City was steeped in the values of American freedom and security; Fattal was raised in Lebanon and radicalized by his uncle, who ran a worldwide terrorist organization.
In Part II of the series, Surmanek takes readers on another thrilling journey. Set against the backdrop of a cold and snowy New York City winter, "Branigan - If at First" showcases the emotional struggles of its protagonists. A year after he was considered a hero for preventing a horrendous terrorist attack and saving millions of lives, Branigan faced an emotionally charged career crisis as a counterterrorism agent. At the same time, his nemesis, Fattal, struggled to balance patriotism and ego.
Seemingly having his back is DeSilva, a recruit with the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau who Branigan discovers is coping with her demons. Raheeq, Fattal's trusted cohort in terrorism, makes a discovery that questions his loyalty to Fattal. Filled with twists and turns and peppered with humor, this Part II of the Branigan duology presents several unexpected climaxes.
One of the most striking aspects of Surmanek's storytelling in this second book is his impeccable handling of dialogue. The exchanges between characters crackle with tension and emotion, drawing readers into the heart of the story. Whether it's Branigan grappling with his sense of duty or Fattal wrestling with his inner demons, every conversation feels authentic and impactful, driving the narrative forward with precision.
But perhaps the most compelling aspect of Surmanek's storytelling style is his exploration of the human condition. Through his characters, Surmanek explores themes of duty, loyalty, and redemption, forcing readers to confront their own beliefs and values.
Indeed, the second installment of the Branigan series has made waves, engaging readers with its gripping plot, nuanced characters, and exploration of themes like duty, loyalty, and redemption.
“Branigan - If at First” is available at all major bookstores and online retailers.
About the Author
After a nearly five-decade career in the advertising business, Jim Surmanek turned his talent toward some ideas he thought would make good stories, such as the “Branigan” books, and “Walk in My Shoes.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Jim lived in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, and now lives in Arizona with Patsy, the love of his life, and their two Goldendoodles.
