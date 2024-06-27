SCCG Managed Services Selects PLYMKR for Innovative Betting Kiosks and Retail Gaming Solutions to Support Projects with Tribal and Commercial Operators

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) is excited to announce the selection of PLYMKR as a key partner to evolve its comprehensive managed services. This strategic collaboration combines SCCGMS's extensive expertise and vast experience in managing tribal gaming, iGaming, and sportsbook operations with PLYMKR's innovative retail betting technology and complimentary gaming solutions.

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) provides tribal and commercial operators turnkey technology and operational support to develop their sports betting and iGaming offerings. This service fills the current void for both commercial and tribal operators who want to control their own destiny without outsourcing their sports and iGaming operations to a third-party brand. It acts as a bridge, eventually allowing operators to fully manage the operation themselves by offering significant training components to upskill their existing workforce and create new opportunities for new employees. SCCGMS ensures efficiency and excellence from initial concept through final implementation, leveraging unparalleled expertise, an extensive partner ecosystem, and innovative solutions to set new benchmarks for client-centric service and industry excellence.

Founder of SCCG Managed Services, Stephen Crystal, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "Our alliance with PLYMKR represents a fusion of expertise and innovation. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the retail gaming sector, providing unparalleled solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency."

PLYMKR, known for its flexible and market-leading sports betting kiosks, offers products that are self-intuitive, customizable, and designed with speed and convenience in mind. Their extensive range of sports and markets, available both pre-match and in-play, are promoted with a retail-focused strategy, providing customers with convenience and operators with peace of mind through real-time liability views and complete control over stakes and maximum winnings. PLYMKR's solutions also feature integration with third-party TITO and cash handling systems, a mobile companion app, and innovative payment processing through their proprietary Tap’m’ Bet system.

Founders and owners of PLYMKR, Justin Helden and Jamie Maskey, expressed their enthusiasm for this relationship. Jamie Maskey said, "I have followed Stephen’s work for many years and have been an admirer of what he has achieved. The team he has assembled can only enhance the service and fulfilment of the projects to hand." Justin Helden reinforced this by saying, "SCCG is the leading consultancy in our field. To be working with them is an honor and a privilege. When we started PLYMKR three years ago, we did not expect to be partnering with such an industry-leading company so quickly."

The partnership will leverage PLYMKR’s advanced sports betting kiosks and other retail gaming technology, placing them in a prime position to work with SCCG on their managed service projects. SCCGMS's commitment to excellence is evident in their stringent quality standards, unparalleled customer service, and a strong intellectual property library, ensuring optimal returns on investment for their clients.

This collaboration is poised to revolutionize retail gaming operations, providing innovative, efficient, and secure solutions to meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry.

PLYMKR SB Technology Ltd

PLYMKR offers flexible SSBT solutions, all linked back to our market-leading backend. Our products are self-intuitive, customizable, and designed with speed and convenience in mind. With a vast number of sports and markets available both pre-match and in play, promoted with a retail-focused strategy, our products provide customer convenience alongside operator peace of mind in the form of a real-time liability view, running on stakes view, and complete control over stakes and maximum winnings.



About SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS)

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) provides tribal and commercial operators turnkey technology and operational support to develop their sports betting and iGaming offerings. Operations are supported by providing the experience necessary to establish completely new offerings and capabilities, from talent to technology. Whether it’s an enhancement or extension of internal services, such as compliance and risk management, or deploying new customer-facing products like digital and retail gaming content, SCCG Managed Services can quickly and efficiently integrate with existing teams. By the end of the project, operators will be fully equipped to manage the operations internally.

https://sccgmanagement.com/sccg-managed-services

