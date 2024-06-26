RELISH, A Food & Wine Experience is Coming to Orange County in August 23-25, 2025 at the VEA Newport Beach

Leading Celebrity Chefs Tyler Florence and Scott Conant, Master Sommeliers, and Spirits Authorities Are Joining Forces Headline Inaugural Culinary Event

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Chef Jamie Gwen and Celebrity Event Planner Nicole Hirsty, founder of Cobalt Events, are collaborating to create the premiere culinary event in Orange County: RELISH, a Food Wine & Spirits Experience (https://www.relishfoodwine.com). This inaugural extraordinary event will take place from Friday, August 23, through Sunday, August 25. The nation’s leading Celebrity Chefs including Tyler Florence and Scott Conant, Master Sommeliers, and Spirits Authorities will come together to offer guests an elevated and curated weekend experience unlike any other.

Over the course of this three-day event, guests will celebrate top-tier cuisine and lifestyle through a series of unparalleled experiences. These include intimate cooking demos, winemaker seminars, spirit tastings, a Master Class in Cheese, Pastry Enlightenment, and more, all woven throughout the weekend. RELISH is proud to partner with the James Beard Foundation, the only event in the history of Orange County with a James Beard affiliation and VEA Newport Beach Hotel, the event's headquarters, where guests will enjoy sweeping views and sophisticated coastal comfort.

This inaugural event is the brainchild of Jamie Gwen, a celebrity chef and 25-year multimedia veteran best known for her television work and her syndicated radio show. Gwen, an Orange County resident, is a Certified Sommelier, public speaker, and a seven-time cookbook author. Her culinary talents have led to appearances on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay and Cutthroat Kitchen as well as Bravo, HGTV, The Talk, Master Chef, Million Dollar Listing, among others.

"Bringing a first-of-its-kind food experience to Orange County marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the culinary scene here,” said Chef Jamie Gwen. “We envision RELISH becoming an annual tradition that not only showcases the immense talent of chefs and sommeliers but also creates an unparalleled gathering for foodies and culinary enthusiasts. This event will set a new standard and my hope is that RELISH becomes the most anticipated culinary celebration for years to come.”

Tickets can be purchased for individual events or as part of a VIP package. The weekend kicks off with an opening night cocktail reception on Friday, August 23, followed by an unforgettable private dinner with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant. Additional events will take place on Saturday where guests can enjoy various events including an evening with Chef Tyler Florence, a Chocolate 101 Master Class with Chef Gale Gand, a Vodka + Caviar Master Class with Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, a Master Class with Winemaker Bob Cabral, and much more. A complete lineup of the weekend’s events, as well as ticket information, can be found at https://relishafoodwinespiritsexperience.thundertix.com/.



