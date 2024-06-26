Submit Release
Vietnam Airlines launches Hà Nội- Chengdu air service

VIETNAM, June 26 - HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) on June 25 launched a direct air route linking Hanoi with China’s Chengdu city, with a frequency of four flights a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The first flight, coded VN 552, departed Noi Bai International Airport at 11pm on June 25 (Hanoi time) and landed at Tianfu International Airport of Chengdu at 2:05am on June 26 (Chengdu time).

Meanwhile, the flight back, coded VN 553, took off at 3:05am (Chengdu time) and arrived in Hanoi at 4:20am (Hanoi time) on June 26. — VNS

