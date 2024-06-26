Pacific Airlines resumes operations, adds business class

VIETNAM, June 26 - HCM CITY — Pacific Airlines resumed operations on Wednesday after a gap of nearly three months, and has started offering business class seats for the first time ever as it seeks to restructure.

The budget carrier will fly three Airbus 321 planes leased from parent company Vietnam Airlines.

It will offer six to eight daily services between HCM City and Hà Nội, HCM City and Chu Lai, and between Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng.

During peak periods additional services will be added to cities such as Thanh Hóa, Vinh, Huế, and Tuy Hòa.

A Pacific Airlines spokesperson said the carrier wants to enhance its quality standards, offering business class and meals and luggage services that match Vietnam Airlines’.

Passengers will also enjoy in-flight entertainment and a frequent flyer program similar to that of Vietnam Airlines.

They can now book tickets for Pacific Airlines flights on Vietnam Airlines’ website.

Economy class fares start at nearly VNĐ1.8 million one way while business class tickets start at VNĐ3.59 million.

Pacific Airlines temporarily halted operations on March 18 because of financial problems, forcing it to return all the aircraft it had leased.

Established in 1991 as the first low-cost airline, the airline has faced a number of challenges over the years. — VNS